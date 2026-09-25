Vivo X500 Pro Max vs OPPO Find X10 Pro Max: Whose 200MP Sensor is Better?

Vivo X500 Pro Max and OPPO Find X10 Pro Max just launched in China. These two phones are the flagship devices from Vivo and OPPO. There are some similarities between the devices, such as the chipset. However, the key difference lies in the camera hardware, software, and the operating system (OS). Let us check whose 200MP sensor will be better here.

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Vivo X500 Pro Max vs OPPO Find X10 Pro Max: Display and Chip

Vivo X500 Pro Max has a 6.85-inch display using BOE’s Q11 panel with support for 144Hz refresh rate. Vivo said that its display can reach a peak brightness of 4400nits and a global brightness of 2000nits.

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max on the other hand has a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, and 2000nits of global peak brightness. In the display segment, both devices are almost equally good.

Then you have the chipset. Both the phones come packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. This chip has been built on the 2nm process from TSMC.

Vivo X500 Pro Max vs OPPO Find X10 Pro Max: Camera

Vivo X500 Pro Max has a 200MP telephoto sensor, a 50MP main camera sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor. In the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, all three cameras have 200MP camera sensors. Both the companies use their own imaging technology and software for processing images and videos. Vivo has collaborated with ZEISS while OPPO has collaborated with Hasselblad for its cameras.

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These devices have just arrived, that too in just China. So we are yet to understand how they will look and perform in real world scenarios in the cameras segment.