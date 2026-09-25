Apple iCloud+ Upgrade for India at Just Rs 75 is Super Cool

Apple has upgraded its iCloud+ subscription for customers in India. Apple, one of the most valuable tech companies in the world, does not rely on just the hardware sales for revenues. The software and cloud business is pretty big, considering it has millions of global users. Apple sells iCloud+ as the cloud storage subscription to users globally. The iCloud+ in India starts at just Rs 75. There has been no change in this cost for years now. Apple has increased the hardware costs, but this remains the same. In fact, not only Apple has not increased the cost of the iCloud+, but has also made it more valuable for the users. The iCloud+ was given an upgrade alongside the release of the iOS 27. Here’s what you need to know.

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iCloud+ is Now More Valuable with more Apple Services: Here is Complete Detail

iCloud+, at just Rs 75, now comes with Apple TV+ subscription, and Apple Arcade. Earlier, these were individual services which were offered separately by Apple. But now the Cupertino tech giant has decided that it will be bundled for the users on the base plan of the iCloud+ itself. Apple TV+ is separately sold for Rs 99 per month, and it is the same cost for Apple Arcade.

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Apple TV+ is Apple’s entertainment, or in Indian terminology, OTT (over-the-top) platform. You get access to some of the best written and produced TV shows and movies inside this platform. Apple Arcade, is also an entertainment platform, but it does not hold content. It holds access to some of the best games Apple has under its portfolio.