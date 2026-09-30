Airtel Announces Bonus 150GB Data for the Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has announced 150GB of free data with the Rs 3999 prepaid plan. This is bonus data, which is offered on top of the data which the plan already offers. So if you are looking for a perfect one year validity prepaid plan, this can be a great option. Of course, if you are comparing, other telcos also offer a Rs 3999 prepaid plan. But with Airtel, there are a few things that you don’t get with others. Let us take a look at the complete details of the Rs 3999 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 3999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. The company offers 150GB of bonus data to the users as well with this plan. You get the perk of Airtel Safe Network. There is unlimited 5G data as well. The unlimited data is capped at 300GB every 28 days.

There are additional benefits bundled with the plan. This includes Adobe Express Premium for 12 months. Airtel offers this plan with one year validity. The plan is available in all the telecom circles of the country. If you want to recharge with it, you can do it from the official app of Airtel Thanks or the website.

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Airtel Rs 3999 plan is not the only year long validity option available for the consumers. You can also recharge with the Rs 3599 plan if you want to spend a little less. The Rs 3599 plan also offers a year long validity. But it does not offer the additional 150GB of data to the users. The Rs 3599 plan offers a little less on the data front, as the users get 2GB of daily data. It also offers 5G access to the users. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned to offers from the Indian telecom operators.