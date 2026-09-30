Yellow.ai has launched Nexus EDGE, an agentic desktop designed to resolve employees’ IT, HR and operations issues directly on their computers. The platform combines cloud-based reasoning with a local desktop agent while keeping actions within the employee’s existing permissions.

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Key Highlights Yellow.ai has launched the Nexus EDGE agentic desktop.

It can resolve IT, HR and operations issues.

Actions remain within the user’s existing permissions.

Yellow.ai Launches Agentic Desktop for Enterprise Tasks

Enterprise AI company Yellow.ai has launched Nexus EDGE, an agentic desktop application designed to resolve employee IT, HR and operations issues directly on their computers.

Unlike conventional workplace AI assistants that provide instructions or direct employees to knowledge-base articles, Nexus EDGE is designed to perceive problems on a user’s device and execute approved fixes. Yellow.ai describes this approach as Employee Experience Automation.

Nexus EDGE combines a cloud-based Nexus Agent with a local desktop agent. The cloud system reasons across company knowledge bases, standard operating procedures, identity systems and enterprise applications, while the local component interacts with the employee’s computer.

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The system can understand the live screen and application state, then perform actions locally when needed. Yellow.ai says the platform operates within the signed-in employee’s existing role-based permissions, rather than requesting additional administrative access.

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For example, Nexus EDGE can identify a printer issue, check the relevant system information, and propose a corrective action. The employee can then approve the specific action before it is executed. Yellow.ai says the system keeps actions auditable and reversible by default.