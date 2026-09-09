iPhone Ultra Might be Called iPhone Duo

Ahead of the Apple launch event at the Apple Park in Cupertino, some leaks are surfacing online. The leaks suggest that the new foldable iPhone from Apple will likely not be called the iPhone Ultra, which the market has been assuming is its name for months. Instead, the iPhone Ultra might actually be called the iPhone Duo. This is definitely an odd name, if that is true. The iPhone Duo is expected to be priced at $2000 USD, as the starting price. Alongside this, Apple is also expected to launch several other products at the Apple Event later today.

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Apple Event: What will Launch

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone Duo. Apart from this, two new iPhone models will be revealed. These will be reportedly the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. These iPhones will likely be the most sold iPhones in the coming year. It is always the Pro model which is in the most demand from Apple. Apart from this, we will also get to take the first look at the Apple Watch Series 12, which is expected to feature several upgrades.

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Apple is also likely going to introduce the new generat C2 5G modem for its new iPhones. This chip will likely be inside every new iPhone which will be announced later today. Apple has reportedly optimised the apps to work really well inside the foldable iPhone. If Apple is known for something, it is or software optimisation and reliability. Thus we are definitely excited to see what Apple has in store for the market. However, even though the foldable iPhone will make a lot of noise, it is the iPhone 18 Pro models which the tech enthusiasts and the investors will be focused on.