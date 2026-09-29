Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G has finally launched in India. The device joins the Shark 2 family of phones which includes Lava Shark 2 4G and Lava Shark 2 5G. The handset will go on sale in India via multiple channels. There is an octa-core Unisoc chipset on this device. It will be paired with a 6000mAh battery and will feature a single camera at the rear. The phone will also be able to capture dual view video. Let us take a look at the details which are confirmed now.

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Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Price in India

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G will be available in India with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 16,699. It will be available in two colour options – Akash Blue and Nanda Silver. The tech firm is also offering free doorstep phone service to customers across India.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G Specifications in India

Lava Shark 2 Pro has a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen which can support up to 120Hz refresh rate. It carries IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The device is promised two OS upgrades and two years of security updates. It will run on Android 16 out of the box. The Lava Shark 2 Pro is powered by the octa-core UNISOC T8200 SoC. The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G has a single 50MP AI camera on the back. For selfies, it has an 8MP sensor at the front.

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The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. The device will come with USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and data transfer. There will also be a side mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The display panel used by the brand for this phone is LCD. It makes sense because it is an affordable device. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments in India.