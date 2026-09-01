Tim Cook Thanks Apple Community, Elon Musk Comments

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has served his last day as the CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the company. Tim Cook served as the Apple Chief after Steve Jobs had to step down due to health reasons in 2011. Since then Apple has seen new heights with several new iPhones, MacBooks, and new product categories such as AirPods. Cook, on his last day at Apple thanked the Apple community and said that his gratitude is endless for the same. Cook said that he is excited for the next chapter, though he did not dive deep into what it will be.

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In a post on social media platform, “Sending lots of love to the Apple community on my last day as CEO. My title changes tomorrow, but the love I have for the Apple community never will. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration. My gratitude is endless, and I’m excited for the next chapter!”

Elon Musk, a leader in the global tech giant, commented under Cook’s post and said, “congratulations on an epic career at Apple.”

Apple Expanded Globally Under Tim Cook

Tim Cook’s leadership came at a very difficult time for Apple, not financially difficult, but because he was stepping in the shoes of Steve Jobs. But Cook has justified his role at the top, as Apple has seen new heights and massive growth since the time he took the charge. Apple is not only a major corporation in the US now, but also in markets such as India, which are very hard for premium or ultra-premium price segment brands to crack. Further, Apple has expanded manufacturing base to several countries and reduced its reliance on China to protect itself from any tariff wars between the US and China.