Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club Offers Customers a Chance to Attend Mirzapur: The Movie Premiere

Airtel has introduced a new entertainment experience for its postpaid customers through the Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club. Under the latest initiative, eligible customers in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Lucknow can register for a chance to attend the premiere of Mirzapur: The Movie.

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Key Highlights The experience is being offered through the Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club.

Airtel is promoting the campaign with actor Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Kaleen Bhaiya.

Offer visibility may depend on the customer’s location, postpaid connection and eligibility.

Selected participants are expected to receive venue, timing and entry details separately.

Customers should review the complete terms and conditions in the Airtel app before registering.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu.

Gurmmeet Singh has directed the film, which is produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The promotion brings the popular Mirzapur franchise together with Airtel’s postpaid customer-reward program ahead of the film’s theatrical release. Airtel is inviting interested postpaid customers to complete their registration through the Airtel app.

The company is promoting the experience through a social-media campaign featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi, widely recognized for playing Akhandanand Tripathi, popularly known as Kaleen Bhaiya, in the Mirzapur franchise.

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How Customers Can Participate

Airtel postpaid customers in the eligible cities can open the Airtel app and look for the Postpaid Advantage Club section or the promotional banner for Mirzapur: The Movie. Customers can select the offer and follow the instructions displayed in the app to complete their registration.