Vivo X500 Pro Max Image Surfaces Online

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is soon going to launch the new flagship X500 5G series in China. The Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G has now surfaced online. The image of this device shows that it could come with a super big camera island. Something we have never seen on a phone before. This has not been confirmed by Vivo yet. A video surfaced online which showed the alleged device and thus, take this development with a pinch of salt. The Vivo X500 5G series is going to launch in China first in September 2026. Later on, it will come to India and the other global markets.

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Vivo has already confirmed the camera details of the Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G. Let us take a look at the details.

Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G Camera Details

Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G comes with a ZEISS camera setup at the rear. It will feature a ZEISS 200MP APO Super Telephoto camera sensor at the rear. This sensor will be a collaboration between Blue Image x Samsung HPO. It will be able to support 400mm Telephoto shots. Further, there is CIPA 7.0 Professional Anti-Shake, and support for up to 30x Zoom. Along with this, a lot more have been confirmed by Vivo for these devices.

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The Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G will come with a 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, and the device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC. It will also feature the world’s first BOE Q11 panel. The resolution support for this phone’s display is 2K and it will feature cinematic grade end-to-end colour display.