Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India Launch Teased

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, which has launched in the global markets, is now going to make its way to India. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India launch has been teased officially by the brand. Redmi India, in a social media post on X, has teased the arrival of Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. While the brand has not directly named the device, the mention of Max is good enough for the fans and the media to understand what is coming.

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Redmi said in the post, “We’re pushing every boundary to bring you the most unstoppable Note yet.” A landing page for the phone has also been created where users can choose to get notified about the upcoming details about this phone. The landing page mentions “Redmi Note Goes Max”, which is a clue in itself that the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is coming to the market now.

The launch date has not been mentioned. But it was already tipped that the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will go live in India around mid-September. For now, the company’s focus is on Redmi 17 5G. This device will soon make it to the market. The launch date has been confirmed for September 3, 2026.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max: What to Expect

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India variant would be likely similar to the global/international variant. Thus, we can expect that the phone will come with a 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display. With that, the device is expected to support 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it is likely going to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC with several IP ratings including the IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water-resistance. It could pack a 10000mAh battery with support for 100W fast-charging. In the camera department, the device could come with a 50MP AI sensor at the rear paired with an 8MP sensor for wide-angle-shots and a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.