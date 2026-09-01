Xiaomi New Power Banks India Launch Date Confirmed

Xiaomi is soon going to launch new products in India. Firstly, it will be the Redmi 17 5G, which will launch of September 3, 2026. Then there will be two new power banks coming into the country. There will be a thin power bank, and then there will be a thick one which will come with an integrated cable. Then there will be the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max which has now been teased to launch in the country. But right now, we will focus on the Xiaomi’s new power banks. The launch date for two new products have been confirmed.

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Xiaomi New Power Banks Launch Date in India

Xiaomi will launch two new power banks in India on September 8, 2026. The two products are – Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 which will come with 15W charging support and Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 power bank which supports 45W fast-charging and comes with an integrated cable.

The power bank has been termed as flight friendly and is Q2 certified. Further, it is a Made in India product. The UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank weighs just 98 grams and is 6mm sleek. While this will be a stylish and a very light product, one thing you need to note here is that it does not come with a lot of capacity, and neither does it bundle fast-speed. Then there is a 10000mAh Magentic Power Bank which supports 45W fast-charging. It will also support wireless charging.

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The thing with the thin power bank is that it can connect with your phone magentically and be kept in the pocket. The magnetic hold of the products will be strong and it will come with multiple layers of safety and protection. The new power banks will be launched in India in just a few days. Xiaomi is one of the best brands in India when it comes to selling power banks. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk to stay updated with the upcoming tech launches.