Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G: the Battery Goes Bigger

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max for the users. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has launched it for the global market, but not for India at the moment. In India, the next launch from the brand will be the Redmi 17 5G, which is expected to be a tad bit faster than the vanilla Note 17 5G. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max which has launched in the global market, is likely to make it way towards India as well later this month. The specifications are expected to be the same as well. Let us take a look into the details which are noow published by Xiaomi.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 17 5G has launched in the global market with a 6.83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top for protection against any sort of damages. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water-resistance ratings. Under the hood, the device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor, which I wouldn’t call a performance processor, but it does the job for day to day activities.

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It comes with with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor at the front. It will run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box. The device has launched in three colours in the international market, Green, Black, and Purple. Of course, there is a 10000mAh battery in this phone with support for 100W HyperCharge. The base Redmi Note 17 5G also features a big 8000mAh battery, which we have reviewed, so you can read that here.