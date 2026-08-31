Why 2nm A20 Pro Chip on iPhone 18 Pro is a Big Deal

Apple is soon going to launch the new iPhone 18 Pro models for the global market. For the first time, as per the rumours online, we could see a 2nm chip inside an iPhone. According to reports, the A20 Pro chip designed and manufactured for the upcoming iPhones could be built on TSMC’s 2nm proccess. For the people who are not into tech, this may not seem like a big deal. However, it definitely is. A 2nm chip means that the chip directly translates into a longer battery life, faster device performance, and advanced on-device AI capabilities. Here’s what you need to know.

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iPhone 18 Pro 2nm A20 Pro Chip: Differences We Could See

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro with the 2nm chip could mean massive battery savings. Users could see up to 20% to 30% reduction in power consumption with the latest chip. This means that the iPhone would be able to deliver a better battery life experience. Further, there are also expectations that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature the largest battery on an iPhone ever. Thus, coupled, both things indicate that the new iPhones could deliver the best battery that an iPhone has ever in the past.

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Further, with a 2nm chip, the devices will get a 10-15% speed boost without getting the device hotter. This will also launch apps much faster and video rendering will also take less time. Even high-end gaming will feel smoother to the users. In addition, a 2nm chip will pack 15% more transistors into the same space, resulting in more AI (artificial intelligence) models to be able to process data locally.