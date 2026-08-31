iPhone Ultra to Not Feature Support for this

Apple’s iPhone Ultra is expected to be launched at the upcoming September 2026 event. The Apple launch event has been scheduled for September 9, 2026, at 10:30 PM IST. Ahead of the launch event, the iPhone Ultra is back in the talks. This will be the company’s first foldable, as per rumours online. Apple has been working on a foldable for a very long time, and this time, it is most likely going to happen. Now another development has come to surface.

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iPhone Ultra to Not Support Apple Stylus

Apple’s iPhone Ultra will not feature support for Apple Stylus. In the latest edition of the weekly newsletter ‘Power On’, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has written that Apple will likely not launch a dedicated Apple Stylus or Pencil for its next foldable – iPhone Ultra. One of the key reasons for this would be that users do not really want a Stylus for their phone. Steve Jobs, has advocated for this in the past.

As per the reports, Apple was earlier considering launching a new Stylus dedicatedly for the Apple Ultra. However, this is unlikely to happen anymore as per Gurman. The iPhone Ultra display is expected to cost $1000 USD for replacement, if any damanges happen to it.

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However, since Apple does not reveal any of the details before the launch, for the official confirmation on the rumours, we will have to wait for some time. The launch event is just about a week away from here, where the world will get to see the new iPhone 18 Pro models.