iPhone 18 Pro Pre-Orders Date Surface Online

Apple will soon launch the new iPhones for the global market. The launch is just a week from here. Apple has confirmed the launch date as September 9, 2026. The Cupertino tech giant will launch multiple devices, however, what will launch is not yet confirmed. We expect, based on the rumours, that we will get to see the iPhone 18 Pro models in new colours, as well as Apple’s first folding phone, iPhone Ultra. Ahead of the launch date, the pre-orders date is now also surfacing online. Apple has not yet confirmed the pre-orders date, but credible sources online have now suggested the possible date. Let us take a look into the details.

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iPhone 18 Pro: When do the Pre-Orders Start

iPhone 18 Pro models will go on pre-orders on Saturday after the launch. Usually, Apple targets Friday as the day for the pre-orders. However, this time, Saturday will be on September 11th, and that is not a good date for the United States (US) history. Thus, the company will look for the date right after September 11, which is September 12, 2026.

Macrumours said, “The time is also set to change, according to the source: While pre-orders usually begin at 5 am PT, Apple is reportedly opening up pre-sales at midnight PT on Saturday.”

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The pre-orders might not expect for the foldable iPhone any time soon. It will be likely during late September. Earlier reports had suggested that the iPhone Ultra will be available in the market not before November 2026. This could be true. However, the product will be unveiled at the Apple September launch event only.