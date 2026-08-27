Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Launched with a 10000mAh Battery: Price

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max in Japan. It is soon expected to make its way to India as well. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will be the top of the line device in the Redmi Note 17 series. What is more is that wiith this device, Xiaomi has finally launched its first phone which carries a 10000mAh battery. But this has been a Japanese launch for now. The specifications and price have been revealed by the brand for the Japanese market. Let us take a look.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Price in Japan

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has launched in two memory variants in Japan. The base variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for 79,980 yen (about $502) and the superior variant comes with 8GB + 512GB for 99,980 (for $628). Now let us take a look at the specifications of both the devices.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Specifications in Japan

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max comes with a 6.83-inch screen with support for 1.5K resolution and up to 3500nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate and 3200Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device has been promised six years of security updates and four years of OS upgrades.

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There is a 50MP main sensor at the rear paired witth an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor at the front. It will be available in three colours – Black, Purple, and Cloud Blush. Users in Japan are getting three months of free Spotify Premium, six months of 200GB Google One storage, and 24-month quality guarantee from Xiaomi. There is also a battery replacement service within 36 months. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for the India launch details of this device.