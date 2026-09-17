Vodafone Idea Cashback Offers on Prepaid Mobile Recharge in September 2026

Highlights
- MobiKwik users can earn up to Rs 75 cashback on eligible Vi transactions.
- BHIM Payments App users can get up to Rs 45 cashback on qualifying transactions.
- The offers are valid from September 1 to September 30, 2026.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out a fresh set of cashback offers for prepaid subscribers across multiple digital payment platforms in September 2026. The promotional schemes offer additional savings to customers recharging their mobile connections through the official Vi app and website.
Also Read: Vodafone Idea 3GB Per Day Prepaid Plans in September 2026: Detailed
MobiKwik
Under its MobiKwik partnership, users making payments through MobiKwik UPI handles (@kwik and @mbkns) can earn up to Rs 50 cashback on transactions of Rs 199 or more. Additionally, first-time MobiKwik UPI users are also eligible for a flat Rs 75 cashback on transactions of at least Rs 99.
Both offers are limited to one successful prepaid recharge or bill payment transaction per user during the campaign period. Cashback is issued as a scratch card, valid for seven days, in the app’s rewards section. Pocket UPI transactions (@mbk) are excluded.
BHIM Payments App
Users making payments through the BHIM Payments App can receive up to Rs 45 in instant cashback on transactions of Rs 199 or more. The one-time offer is credited directly to the user’s UPI-linked bank account.
Paytm
Meanwhile, Paytm users stand to gain an assured cashback of Rs 75 on recharges amounting to Rs 179 or more. To qualify, users must select Paytm UPI at checkout. The offer is not available to users who have used Paytm UPI Lite or UPI Anywhere during the preceding 60 days.