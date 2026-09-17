Vodafone Idea Cashback Offers on Prepaid Mobile Recharge in September 2026

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out a fresh set of cashback offers for prepaid subscribers across multiple digital payment platforms in September 2026. The promotional schemes offer additional savings to customers recharging their mobile connections through the official Vi app and website.

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MobiKwik

Under its MobiKwik partnership, users making payments through MobiKwik UPI handles (@kwik and @mbkns) can earn up to Rs 50 cashback on transactions of Rs 199 or more. Additionally, first-time MobiKwik UPI users are also eligible for a flat Rs 75 cashback on transactions of at least Rs 99.

Both offers are limited to one successful prepaid recharge or bill payment transaction per user during the campaign period. Cashback is issued as a scratch card, valid for seven days, in the app’s rewards section. Pocket UPI transactions (@mbk) are excluded.

BHIM Payments App

Users making payments through the BHIM Payments App can receive up to Rs 45 in instant cashback on transactions of Rs 199 or more. The one-time offer is credited directly to the user’s UPI-linked bank account.

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Paytm

Meanwhile, Paytm users stand to gain an assured cashback of Rs 75 on recharges amounting to Rs 179 or more. To qualify, users must select Paytm UPI at checkout. The offer is not available to users who have used Paytm UPI Lite or UPI Anywhere during the preceding 60 days.