iPhone 18 Pro, AirPods 5 Home Delivery in India in 10 Minutes

Apple, a Cupertino tech giant, recently launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India and the global markets. Now, it will be available on quick commerce platform as well. It will be available on Zepto, starting at 8 AM tomorrow. Users living in Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai along with Chennai will be able to get the new iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the AirPods 5 on Zepto. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available at a discount of Rs 7,000 with instant discount from bank cards. Further, Rs 1,500 instant bank discount will be available on AirPods 5 using select credit cards. The banks which have partnered with Apple to offer these discounts are Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI (State Bank of India). You can also opt for no-cost EMI options on the card.

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Let us check the price of the iPhone 18 Pro models in India.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and AirPods 5 Price in India

iPhone 18 Pro will start with 256GB of internal storage at Rs 1,64,900. Then there are three more variants including the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The 512GB variant costs Rs 1,89,900. Then other two variants cost 1TB and 2TB, and they are priced at Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 3,14,900.

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The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts in India at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB. There are three more variants with 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB, priced at Rs 2,04,900, Rs 2,54,900 and Rs 3,29,900.