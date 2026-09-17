Vivo V80 5G Launch in India Teased

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is soon expected to launch the Vivo V80 5G in India. The company has now teased the device officially. The design has been teased via a small video and it looks like the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the orange colour. Vivo has already launched the Vivo V80 in the international market. The company went for the Vivo S2 5G launch instead of a V series phone in India. The launch has only been teased, but no launch date has been confirmed by the brand. Vivo has always positioned the V series as a camera focused phone in the premium range with focus on performance. Let us take a look at what has been shown by the brand.

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Vivo V80 5G in Orange Colour Confirmed

Vivo has confirmed through the teaser that the Vivo V80 5G will be available in at least an Orange colour variant which was launched with the iPhone 17 Pro as well. The design also looks very much like that only. Vivo said that the user’s stories are going to get a cinematic upgrade with this new phone from Vivo.

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This is the first time Vivo has shared anything around the Vivo V80 5G in India. Whether there will be more than one phone in this series is something we will have to wait and see.

The Vivo V80 5G is said to pack a 7200mAh battery. It will likely run on OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 out of the box. The device is rumoured to feature a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support. The Vivo V80 5G willbe the successor to the Vivo V70 5G. The Vivo V70 5G was launched in India for Rs 49,999. The Vivo V80 5G is expected to cost at least Rs 10,000 more because of the rising RAM and memory costs. Vivo has been working with ZEISS for keeping the camera access.