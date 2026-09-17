Samsung Galaxy S26 Gets One UI 9: 5 Biggest New Features

Samsung’s much-awaited One UI 9 update is finally rolling out to the latest Galaxy S26 models. The latest Android 17 update brings major changes. Reports suggest One UI 9 is rolling out to Galaxy S26 models, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26, but only in Korea and the UK. However, leaks suggest the update will soon reach Galaxy S26 models outside Korea and the UK, including India. Ahead of the release, we have a glimpse of One UI 9 features for Galaxy S26 models. Here are the top 5 features we will see.

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Key Highlights Samsung just launched its new OneUI 9 update for Galaxy S26 flagship models including the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus and the Standard Galaxy S26.

Samsung’s OneUI 9 also introduces new features like My FanCam, the Upgraded Now Brief, Creative Studio, Advanced Scam Detection, and Improved voice recording.

OneUI 9 also optimises the overall UI with faster app launches and better battery efficiency.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, S27 Plus, S27 Pro: Specs Leaked

1. My FanCam

Samsung brings the all-new MyFanCam feature to Galaxy S26 models as part of the new Galaxy AI suite.

It can track an object or person in recorded footage, and you can edit the footage as well. It also includes Mic Moment features that automatically edit videos.

2. Now Brief Gets an Upgraded Feature with Generative AI

With the Now Brief feature, you will get access to a new generative AI interface, with the option to create and edit your own cards; you can also now integrate it into your day-to-day routine, with the option to create a routine and interest card, and even display weather, schedules, reminders, and wellness updates.