Redmi Note 17 5G Review: Value Moves to Battery

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 17 5G in India. This smartphone has joined the long list of Note series phones which have arrived in the country over the past decade. The Redmi Note 17 5G puts special emphasis on the battery. Over the years, the focus had always been on value for the money the customer is paying. The spec sheet makes the Redmi Note 17 look like just another device, but the device is much more interesting in real usage. I will not pretend that I made the Note 17 5G my daily driver, but I will tell you, that I used it for basic stuff, and it definitely is in an interesting device. Let me tell you how.
Let us start with the design and display of the Redmi Note 17 5G. I have the Starlight Purple for you to see here. It has a plastic back, which is not my taste, but it is what you get at this price. There are two more colours – Dark Night and Arctic Blue. It is a large device, thus, the display is big. It makes the experience of watching something very good. Starting with the back of the device, it is a pretty standard looking device, with the Redmi branding at the bottom. We have covered the design majorly in our first impressions, so please read that here.
Redmi Note 17 5G has a 6.99-inch AMOLED panel and suppports 120Hz refresh rate. The colours are bright and punchy, blacks are properly deep, and the big screen makes everything from watching YouTube to scrolling Instagram feel considerably more immersive. The display definitely feels smooth when you are scrolling through the apps, navigating menus, and switching between the screens. There is Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top and features like TUV eye protection, Redmi has clearly paid attention to making this a screen you can live with every day.
Redmi Note 17 5G Review: Battery and Power
Redmi Note 17 5G is about battery, and that is where the focus lies this time. It features an 8000mAh battery, which is apt for the size of the phone. On paper, an 8000mAh battery seems like a very normal thing nowadays. Most phones which launch today andd are battery focused launch with this battery size, or even more. However, an 8000mAh battery is still very big, and can make a huge difference in the experience. That is what the Redmi Note 17 5G has been about for me. Yes, I like what’s going on with the display, but I especially love what’s going on with the battery.
The battery features are also very cool. There is an Ultra Battery Saver mode, which will increase the battery life your phone by 3 times approximately. It charges fast, so that is also a positive. There is 45W fast-charging, and 22.5W wired reverse charging. With standard use, you can get by two days in a single charge with this phone, and with heavy usage, charging once a day will do that job.
Of course, when it comes to power, this phone is not at the top of my list. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4, which, as you can guess, is a pretty low tier chip. I will not blame Xiaomi here for this, because the company has not marketed it as a performance device, but rather a battery monster. It promises four major Android OS updates and six years of security patches, so you can definitely use it for long-term.
This is phone you can buy today, and use for the years to come. There is also a Battery Management feature, which lets you track the charge cycles and the battery health. As and when it goes under 80%, you can consider getting the battery replaced, which in the long-run, is not a heavy cost to bear.
If you are into just every day things such as WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, browsing, calls, and general multitasking, this device can be your go to. I would like to point out one thing which I did not like. That was the noticeable lag in opening the camera app. If it is not loaded on the RAM already, the app takes about 2 seconds to properly load, which is very slow, regardless of the chip this phone utilises given its price.
I am going to skip the camera review in this article. I will post it separately, and you can take a look at it and understand whether it is a device you want or not. Let’s check out the price and specifications.
Redmi Note 17 5G Review Conclusion and Price in India
Redmi Note 17 5G is not a performance phone, it is a battery and display focused phone. If your priority is gaming, this is not the top device in my list. However, if you are looking for a general daily driver, which can last you for years, this is an excellent choice.
Redmi Note 17 5G is available in India in two memory variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB for Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively. There is up to Rs 3,000 off on select ICICI credit cards. You can get it from the official website of Xiaomi India right now.
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