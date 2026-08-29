Redmi Note 17 5G Review: Value Moves to Battery

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 17 5G in India. This smartphone has joined the long list of Note series phones which have arrived in the country over the past decade. The Redmi Note 17 5G puts special emphasis on the battery. Over the years, the focus had always been on value for the money the customer is paying. The spec sheet makes the Redmi Note 17 look like just another device, but the device is much more interesting in real usage. I will not pretend that I made the Note 17 5G my daily driver, but I will tell you, that I used it for basic stuff, and it definitely is in an interesting device. Let me tell you how.

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Redmi Note 17 5G Review: Design and Display

Let us start with the design and display of the Redmi Note 17 5G. I have the Starlight Purple for you to see here. It has a plastic back, which is not my taste, but it is what you get at this price. There are two more colours – Dark Night and Arctic Blue. It is a large device, thus, the display is big. It makes the experience of watching something very good. Starting with the back of the device, it is a pretty standard looking device, with the Redmi branding at the bottom. We have covered the design majorly in our first impressions, so please read that here.

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Redmi Note 17 5G has a 6.99-inch AMOLED panel and suppports 120Hz refresh rate. The colours are bright and punchy, blacks are properly deep, and the big screen makes everything from watching YouTube to scrolling Instagram feel considerably more immersive. The display definitely feels smooth when you are scrolling through the apps, navigating menus, and switching between the screens. There is Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top and features like TUV eye protection, Redmi has clearly paid attention to making this a screen you can live with every day.