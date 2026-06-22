Redmi Turbo 5 Camera Review: Gets Better with Time

Initially, when I got the Redmi Turbo 5 unit from the brand and was playing around with the camera, I had just one concern, how would this camera compete with a Rs 50,000 phone. Well, this thought occured when Xiaomi hinted that this phone would be priced under Rs 50,000. However, the actual price is under Rs 40,000, and thus, my perception completely changed. I took many photos and videos from the phone to get a conclusion, that it is a great value performance phone, which also has a decent camera giviing better value to the coonsumers overall for their money. Redmi Turbo 5 is now available in India, and its pricing is as follows.

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Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

Redmi Turbo 5 is available in two memory variants in India:

8GB + 256GB = Rs 37,999

8GB + 512GB = Rs 40,999

I have the Nitro Blue variant, which is pretty beautiful, but you can also buy the Asphalt Black or the Turbo White variant.

Redmi Turbo 5 Camera Review: Features and Samples

Redmi Turbo 5 has a two camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, the phone sports a 20MP sensor at the front. We will not get into other specifications right now. For that, you can read other articles linked to this one.

Our focus on this one will be the review of the camera. The front camera sensor does a good job in capturing colours and details. I personally prefer the out with zero beautification on the phone. I like the 1x and 2x shots as well, if the shots are in natural light. The focus for portrait is also good, especially in the depth effects, colours and details.