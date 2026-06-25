Redmi Turbo 5 Performance Review: One of the Best

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Turbo 5 as its new performance device. We have talked already about its camera and the display on our first impressions about the device. The Turbo 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC. This is not a new chip, but it is definitely powerful. In our tests, the device got 1595 in single-core, and 6695 in multi-core in Geekbench tests. In AnTuTu, the device scored close to 2.3 million points. There is a 3D Iceloop cooling system on the phone.

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To keep things fast and smooth, the device comes paired with an LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. One of the best things about the Redmi Turbo 5 is that it runs on HyperOS 3 out of the box. Before we talk about the performance in general, I think it would be right to address HyperOS 3.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 on the Redmi Turbo 5

The HyperOS 3 is based on Android 16. The best thing that I felt about this OS is that it allows you to use the phone without signing in with Google. This is not the case with the other Android devices. While booting, you need to enter your Google ID, but not with the HyperOS 3. The Redmi Turbo 5 feels super smooth with the HyperOS 3. It brings plenty of AI (artificial intelliegence) features access for the users, and also has a beautiful UI. But one thing that I feel like could be changed in the future is the pre-installation of the Indus App Store. There are many apps pre-installed, and you can delete them, but not the Indus App Store.