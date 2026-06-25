Reliance Industries Ltd NSE: RELIANCE subsidiary, Jio, led by Akash Ambani, announced plans to bring many Artificial Intelligence (gen-AI) features to its ecosystem during the 49th Annual General Meeting. Akash took the stage, sharing ambitious AI plans that were set to improve the overall functioning of their services. One of the prominent products was the Jio Call Agent. a native AI voice assistant which will not need any app but infact will be integrating it to Jio’s cellular service, making it available for every Jio customer.
Considering Jio’s huge active cellular customer base of around 524 million, this is indeed one of the most ambitious projects the telecom giant has built.
During the Annual General meeting, Akash Ambani shared that the native AI agent will be integrated into its cellular networks by the end of this year, so here we have got you covered with everything you need to know:
To trigger or to start the agent, the user needs to say “Hey Jio” and also has to first give permission to the agent to be added to the call.
Talking about the features, the Jio AI Call agent will have access to interact with the users directly and is also trained to interact in any native Indian language.
Jio Call Agent has the ability to transcribe voice calls and can identify up to 10 unique speakers in a single conference call, helping to transcribe office team meetings.
The call agent can also summarize the call conversation and has the ability to perform action tasks, including setting reminders, booking a cab, ordering food, and even reserving a table in a restaurant. However, the user has to give consent first to the Jio AI agent.
Unlike other LLM providers like Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which often require a subscription plan to use their services, Jio is using its home-grown Reliance intelligence system, which is purely an “Indian-made AI system” where development to processing is done in India only.
Also Read: Jio Crosses 268 Million 5G Users, Targets Full 5G Migration by 2030
Reliance and Jio Enter a New AI Era: What’s Next?
The previous year, Jio’s parent company , Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE), shared its plans to shift to the AI world with its home-built Reliance Intelligence.
As part of rapidly expanding its AI footprint, Reliance Industries is developing India’s sovereign AI backbone in Gujarat, Jamnagar.
This new cutting-edge infrastructure’s operations will be based on clean energy from Reliance’s own solar generation plant located in Kutch.
As per the press release, the first 120 megawatts will be commissioned by the end of 2026.
Apart from AI, Jio is also working on other ambitious projects like Satellite communications, helping to Jio to connect with every user across the country, be it rural or urban areas.
Also Read: Jio New Phone Under Rs 800 with 4G
Opinion: Is AI the Next Revolution for the Telecom Industry?
Telecom giant Jio has a really ambitious plan and is aiming to make AI accessible to every Indian, just like how they made internet accessible to every Indian back in 2016.
The telecom industry will definitely see a huge shift in the coming years with AI. Jio is already preparing to lead the AI race for real with its Jio Call Agent announcement.
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FAQs
What is the cost of the Jio AI caller agent?
Jio Call Agent is completely free for all Jio customers, and users can use the native AI agent by just saying “Hey Jio”
What is the cost of an AI caller agent?
Exclusively for Jio Customers, the telecom giant introduced Jio Call Agent, giving access to a dedicated AI call agent that can transcribe, summarize, and also perform action tasks for users like booking a cab, restaurant, or setting reminders. It will be completely free and will be rolled out through a network upgrade by the end of 2026.
How to activate the AI agent on Calls?
Jio Customers will be able to activate the Jio Call Agent, a native AI agent, just by saying “Hey Jio” over the call, and after giving consent, users can interact with the AI.
When will the Jio Call Agent Rollout?
Jio Call agent is set to roll out by the end of 2026. We will soon get an official launch date from Jio.
Is my data safe with the Jio Call agent?
Jio Call agent is programmed to take permission/consent from the users before performing any tasks. The parent company, Reliance Industries, is also developing dedicated infrastructure for data processing in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which ensures that the development of data processing is done inside India and is not going to any other country.