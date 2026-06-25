Jio Call Agent Coming in 2026: Key Features Explained

Reliance Industries Ltd NSE: RELIANCE subsidiary, Jio, led by Akash Ambani, announced plans to bring many Artificial Intelligence (gen-AI) features to its ecosystem during the 49th Annual General Meeting. Akash took the stage, sharing ambitious AI plans that were set to improve the overall functioning of their services. One of the prominent products was the Jio Call Agent. a native AI voice assistant which will not need any app but infact will be integrating it to Jio’s cellular service, making it available for every Jio customer.

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Key Highlights

  • Telecom industry gets the next AI boom with Jio Call Agent - A Native AI Agent.
  • Jio is set to integrate the agent into its cellular network, making this feature available to every Jio user in India.
  • Jio Call agent offers various features like Transcribing calls, summarizing calls, and perform action tasks like booking a cab, ordering food, and a lot more.

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Considering Jio’s huge active cellular customer base of around 524 million, this is indeed one of the most ambitious projects the telecom giant has built.

During the Annual General meeting, Akash Ambani shared that the native AI agent will be integrated into its cellular networks by the end of this year, so here we have got you covered with everything you need to know:

Also Read: Jio to Use Up to Rs 27500 Crore for Clearing Debt from IPO Money

Jio Call Agent: Key Features and Is It Free?

To trigger or to start the agent, the user needs to say “Hey Jio” and also has to first give permission to the agent to be added to the call.