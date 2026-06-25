OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Launched for India: Check Price

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 4 for India on Thursday. This is an exciting launch, as this product will compete against the offerings from Vivo, Realme, and more. The Nord Buds portfolio has always been consistent with heavy bass. We expect the Nord Buds 4 to give that as well. What’s more is the inclusion of active noise cancellation (ANC) on the earbuds. They also feature an ultra-light weight design to complement the everyday life of the users. Let’s take a look at the price of the Nord Buds 4.

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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Price in India

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 are priced at Rs 3,299 in India. The earbuds are priced at Rs 3,099 for a limited period. The sale of the earbuds will begin on June 29, 2026.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Specifications in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 come with ANC which delivers up to 52 dB of real-time ANC. There are six microphones in the earbuds, and they are working together with the advanced AI algorithms to deliver crystal clear calls, even in winds of up to 25km per hour. Each of the earbuds feature a 12mm titanium-coated dynamic driver engineered to deliver powerful bass and immersive sound, complemented by an ergonomic ultra-light 4.3 gram design for lasting comfort.

These will sit below the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India. The Nord Buds 4 also support 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio, creating richer entertainment experiences. Users will be able to improve their listening experience through Master Tuning modes and customisable EQ settings. The Nord Buds 4 will come with support for different connectivity technologies including Bluetooth 6.1, Dual Device Connection, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair.