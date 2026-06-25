BSNL Rs 997 Plan is Super Value, Check Benefits Now

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is offering a Rs 997 plan to the users. This is a prepaid plan and one which comes with plenty of benefits for the users. The best thing about this plan is the value that it brings to the table. At this price, other private telecom operators will not give you anything more than 84 days or 90 days in service validity if you are also getting data bundled with the plan. However, with BSNL, this is almost double. Take a look at the benefits of the BSNL Rs 997 plan below.

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BSNL Rs 997 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The Rs 997 prepaid plan from BSNL comes with 2GB of daily data. Along with this, it comes with 150 days of service validity. Further, there is one time bonus of 5GB data which the users will get credited into their account. There is, of course, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The benefits stay applicable for the entire 150 days. Note that this is a limited time offer, and will expire on June 30, 2026. To get the bonus data and the benefits, you need to recharge with this plan before June 30.

BSNL has been promoting this plan as part of its Fathers Day campaign for 2026. The Fathers Day was on June 21, 2026. However, the offer will stay there for a few more days (until the end of the month). This plan should be ideally available in every telecom circle of the country. If you want to recharge with it, just go to the BSNL Self Care app or the official website of BSNL India. Alternatively, you can also use third-party online payment apps which lets users recharge their prepaid SIM card, or you can pay a visit to the nearest BSNL office or retail partner for getting help with the plan recharge.