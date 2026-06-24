Apple iPhone 17 Price Down, Check the Offer

Apple has reduced the iPhone 17 price by a small margin in India. Well, it is not Apple which has reduced the price of the iPhone 17, it is available at a discount at an e-commerce platform. The reduced price will attract buyers as the base iPhone 17 comes with 256GB, instead of the previous base models of 128GB. There are two variants of the iPhone 17, one comes with 256GB and the other comes with 512GB. These are the two variants of the iPhone available for the customers in India. Let’s take a look at the price of the iPhone 17 variants in India.

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iPhone 17 Price in India

The price of the iPhones is down on Flipkart. The base variant which launched with 128GB for Rs 82,900 is now available for Rs 80,900. Then the 512GB variant which launched for Rs 1,02,900 is now available for Rs 1,00,900. What’s more is that you can get further card discounts. If you have the Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Bank card, then you can get an additional discount of Rs 4,000. This is not an instant discount with the cards, but a cashback, so take that into consideration.

Apple’s iPhone 17 comes with a one year warranty on the purchase via Flipkart. It has the A19 chip clocked at 4.26 GHz and a dual 48MP camera setup at the rear. For selfies, there’s an 18MP sensor at the front. The display is 6.3-inches in size and it has an OLED panel. What’s cool about the iPhone 17’s display is that it comes with 120Hz refresh rate. No other base iPhone over the years has received this support. It is available in several colour options, and my personal favourite is the White. Apart from Flipkart, you can also buy from other platforms such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and your nearest retail store which deals in phones and more.