iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold Could Debut in September

Apple will soon come out with the new iPhones. In 2026, we expect few big things from Apple. We are not just talking about the new designs, or new features, but a new category of iPhone. The iPhone Fold, or as the market refers to it, the iPhone Ultra, is set to debut in 2026. Earlier reports hinted at a November 2026 arrival. But according to a fresh development, this could now take place in the September event itself.

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A report from the China Securities Journal said that the component deliveries for the foldable iPhones have started in small batches. Suppliers have been told that a September unveiling is in plans by the company. Apple was initially only expected to unveil two new iPhones in the iPhone 18 series in September – iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. But now that count of devices has gone up by one and the iPhone Ultra or the iPhone Fold is also expected to be unveiled at the same time.

This new iPhone, if it comes, will be launched under the new CEO of the company – John Ternus. We expect that the iPhone Fold could be announced at the September event, but it will not ship any time soon. The iPhone Fold could ship much later in November. This is what Apple did with the iPhone X as well in 2018.

Note that just like every year, Apple has stayed very discreet with what it plans to launch. The company is expected to start rolling out invites for the Apple event in late August. The company has unveiled the iOS 27 already and it looks pretty neat. Apple has doubled down on the Liquid Glass theme with the iOS 27 and its developer betas have already rolled out. If you want to try it out, you can download it from the official website of Apple.