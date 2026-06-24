Samsung with Glance Bring AI Shopping Feature to Smart TVs

Highlights
- Samsung and AI giant Glance partner to build an AI-powered shopping platform for users.
- Samsung is set to integrate Glance’s app and technology into its Taizen OS on the Smart TVs released after 2020.
- This will give viewers access to shop through big TV screens instead of relying on a smartphone.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
In the world of AI, Korean giant Samsung is taking another leap after partnering with Glance, a global technology giant specializing in building an AI-led agentic e-commerce platform. Samsung is planning to release this feature, focusing on American markets first, and might expand it to other markets in the future. The press release confirmed that they will be releasing “a personalized, AI-powered Shopping Destination.”
Key Highlights
- Samsung and Glance announce a partnership to integrate an AI-powered shopping platform on Smart TVs released after 2020.
- The new Glance’s AI-powered platform will give viewers the ability to shop through their TV screens instead of relying on phones.
- Viewers can use voice control commands or a remote to access shopping feeds and make their purchases.
Also Read: Samsung FCC Listing Reveals a ‘Galaxy Z Fold Wide’ Model
Samsung Announces Partnership with Glance for AI-Driven Shopping for Smart TVs
Samsung and Glance will work together to integrate “Personalized AI” capabilities, focusing on e-commerce shopping into modern Smart TVs. Integration of this feature will give users access to a two-way, interactive shopping experience on the TV itself without relying on a smartphone.
How does it work? Samsung’s current Taizen OS for TVs will get this AI shopping feature integrated mostly through an update, turning a smart TV into a generative-AI-powered, interactive shopping platform in your living room.
Glance’s AI-powered ecommerce platforms create personalised shopping feeds and virtual wardrobes, which will give Samsung viewers access to explore fashion accessories and even lifestyle products without the need for a smartphone directly. Viewers can also access a dedicated “Glance App” under the “For You” and “Apps” tab on the homescreen of the smart TV.