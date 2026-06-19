Samsung Galaxy XR Pre-Order Hits UK – India Launch Next?

Samsung makes a comeback in the VR world with its new most-awaited Galaxy XR headset. Alongside the leading and prominent players like Meta, Apple, and HTC, Samsung is set to compete in the XR world. The XR headset was released back in 2025, but was only available in Korea and the USA. Now the Korean giant has expanded its market to the UK, and already has announced the pre-orders for the Galaxy XR.

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Key Highlights Samsung is set to expand to the UK market and begin pre-orders for the Galaxy XR headset.

Samsung Galaxy XR Headset will be sold in the UK for £1,699. Retailers like PayPal are offering additional offers until 7 July.

Samsung will take slow steps to expand to other markets across Korea, the U.S.A., and the UK.

After a long gap, Samsung’s decision to expand to the UK leaves a question if the Korean giant will consider expanding to other possible markets, especially within India? Here is all we know so far.

Samsung Confirms Expansion to UK Markets – Starts Pre-orders for Galaxy XR

As the XR market is seeing a huge adoption globally, it will be a great move for Samsung to expand to other markets outside the U.S. and Korea.

Starting with the UK, Samsung Galaxy XR is priced at £1,699, and shipping is set to start from July 8. Alongside the headset, buyers can also get a Galaxy XR Travel Case for £249, and Galaxy XR controllers can also be purchased separately for the same price tag.

As a piece of good news, Samsung is offering additional offers where buyers can avail a direct 30% price slash on accessories alongside the Galaxy XR until September 30.