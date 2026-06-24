DE-CIX Expands in Mumbai as Demand for Digital Infrastructure Continues to Grow

Mumbai continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s most important digital infrastructure hubs, attracting investments from data centre operators, cloud providers, network companies and interconnection platforms. The latest example comes from DE-CIX India, which has announced the extension of its interconnection services to Equinix MB3, the newest International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre facility from Equinix in Mumbai.

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Key Highlights DE-CIX India has expanded its interconnection services to Equinix MB3 in Mumbai.

Customers at Equinix MB3 can now access DE-CIX India's peering, cloud connectivity and enterprise interconnection services.

The deployment aims to support low-latency connectivity, improved cloud access and scalable digital infrastructure requirements.

DE-CIX India is now present across Equinix MB1, MB2 and MB3 in Mumbai.

The expansion reflects growing demand for digital infrastructure, cloud adoption and enterprise network transformation in Mumbai.

Businesses including ISPs, cloud providers, OTT platforms, CDNs and enterprises are expected to benefit from the expanded connectivity ecosystem.

The move strengthens Mumbai's position as a key hub for digital infrastructure and interconnection services in India.

The expansion marks another step in DE-CIX India’s efforts to strengthen digital connectivity and interconnection across key infrastructure locations in the country. With its services now available inside Equinix MB3, customers operating within the facility will gain access to DE-CIX India’s interconnection ecosystem, cloud connectivity services and enterprise-grade networking capabilities.

Mumbai Continues to Attract Digital Infrastructure Investments

Over the past several years, Mumbai has emerged as one of the country’s most important centres for digital infrastructure development. The city hosts a large concentration of enterprises, cloud service providers, telecom operators, content platforms and technology companies, making it a strategic location for connectivity providers.