DE-CIX Expands in Mumbai as Demand for Digital Infrastructure Continues to Grow

Mumbai continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s most important digital infrastructure hubs, attracting investments from data centre operators, cloud providers, network companies and interconnection platforms. The latest example comes from DE-CIX India, which has announced the extension of its interconnection services to Equinix MB3, the newest International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre facility from Equinix in Mumbai.
Over the past several years, Mumbai has emerged as one of the country’s most important centres for digital infrastructure development. The city hosts a large concentration of enterprises, cloud service providers, telecom operators, content platforms and technology companies, making it a strategic location for connectivity providers.
According to DE-CIX India, Mumbai continues to serve as a major hub for digital traffic growth, cloud adoption and enterprise network transformation. As businesses increasingly move workloads to the cloud and demand faster access to digital services, the need for robust interconnection infrastructure has become more important than ever.
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The company’s latest deployment at Equinix MB3 aims to address these growing requirements by bringing its interconnection services closer to customers operating within one of Mumbai’s newest hyperscale-ready data centre environments. The move is expected to provide businesses with enhanced access to connectivity resources while supporting future scalability requirements.
Why Interconnection Is Becoming Increasingly Important
Modern digital businesses rely on more than just physical data centre space. Access to networks, cloud providers, content platforms and enterprise connectivity ecosystems has become a critical part of infrastructure planning.
Interconnection platforms play an important role by enabling organizations to exchange traffic efficiently, connect to cloud environments and establish direct relationships with network providers. These capabilities can help improve application performance, reduce latency and simplify connectivity management.
DE-CIX India says customers located within Equinix MB3 will benefit from direct access to its carrier-neutral interconnection ecosystem, enabling low-latency traffic exchange and improved connectivity options. The company also highlighted enhanced cloud connectivity and simplified access to leading cloud service providers as key advantages of the deployment.
The facility is expected to serve a broad range of organizations, including Internet service providers, cloud service providers, content delivery networks, OTT platforms, fintech firms, enterprises and other digital-first businesses seeking scalable and resilient connectivity infrastructure.
DE-CIX Strengthens Its Presence Across Mumbai
The Equinix MB3 deployment further expands DE-CIX India’s footprint within Mumbai’s data centre ecosystem. The company already maintains a presence at Equinix MB1 and MB2 and has now extended its services to MB3 as well.
According to DE-CIX India, customers at the new location will have access to a wide range of services, including Internet Exchange peering, DirectCLOUD connectivity, enterprise interconnection solutions, cloud on-ramp capabilities and Data Center Interconnection services. These offerings are designed to support businesses looking to optimize traffic exchange, improve application delivery and strengthen business continuity.
The company believes that as enterprises continue to prioritize scalability, resilience and low-latency access, the importance of interconnected digital ecosystems will continue to grow. By expanding into additional strategic facilities, DE-CIX aims to make these capabilities more accessible to organizations operating within India’s largest digital infrastructure markets.
Supporting the Next Phase of Digital Growth
The expansion to Equinix MB3 highlights the growing importance of interconnection as part of the broader digital infrastructure landscape. As cloud adoption, enterprise digital transformation and online service consumption continue to increase, demand for efficient connectivity solutions is expected to remain strong.
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For DE-CIX India, the latest deployment represents another milestone in its strategy to deepen its presence across key data centre environments while bringing interconnection services closer to where businesses host and exchange critical workloads. As Mumbai’s digital infrastructure ecosystem continues to evolve, investments in connectivity platforms such as these are likely to play an increasingly important role in supporting the country’s digital growth ambitions.
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FAQs
What has DE-CIX India announced?
DE-CIX India has expanded its interconnection services to Equinix MB3, the latest Equinix data centre facility in Mumbai.
Who can benefit from the deployment at Equinix MB3?
ISPs, cloud providers, OTT platforms, content delivery networks, enterprises, fintech companies and other digital businesses can benefit from the services available at the facility.
What services will be available through DE-CIX India at MB3?
Services include Internet Exchange peering, DirectCLOUD connectivity, cloud on-ramp capabilities, enterprise interconnection and Data Center Interconnection services
Why is Mumbai important for digital infrastructure providers?
Mumbai is a major centre for digital traffic growth, cloud adoption and enterprise network transformation, making it a strategic location for connectivity providers.
How does interconnection benefit businesses?
Interconnection can help improve application performance, enable direct cloud access, reduce latency and provide more efficient connectivity options.