Airtel 5G Expansion in 2026: New Sites, Wider Coverage and Faster Speeds

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has been expanding its 5G network across states to provide wider coverage and offer faster speeds to its users, according to the company’s official statements. The operator has been announcing expansions recently, and this story contains details of the announcements starting in 2026. Check out the detailed timeline and 5G network expansion details below:

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Key Highlights

  • Airtel announced multiple 5G network expansion initiatives across India during 2026.
  • Gujarat witnessed the deployment of over 2,750 new 5G sites, covering more than 41 million customers.
  • UP East received over 4,300 new 5G sites, strengthening connectivity across 48 districts.
  • Maharashtra and Goa saw the addition of over 3,400 sites, benefiting over 22 million users.
  • Airtel expanded its Upper North network with over 2,900 new sites across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

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Airtel 5G Expansion Announcement Timeline in 2026:

March 23, 2026: Airtel 5G Expansion in Gujarat

The first 5G network expansion announcement from Airtel came in March. Bharti Airtel said it has deployed more than 2,750 new 5G sites across Gujarat over the last 12 months, delivering faster speeds, wider coverage, and a significantly improved network experience for customers.

“The company’s network expansion across 36 districts now brings dependable, high‑speed coverage to over 41 million customers in bustling cities, fast‑growing towns and even remote rural villages. With eight new sites going live every day, customers can count on smoother streaming, faster downloads, uninterrupted online work and learning, and more reliable digital payments—no matter where they live or travel,” Airtel said in an official release, adding that customers in key districts including Ahmedabad, Baroda, Rajkot, Surat, and several others will directly benefit from this enhanced footprint.