Airtel 5G Expansion in 2026: New Sites, Wider Coverage and Faster Speeds

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has been expanding its 5G network across states to provide wider coverage and offer faster speeds to its users, according to the company’s official statements. The operator has been announcing expansions recently, and this story contains details of the announcements starting in 2026. Check out the detailed timeline and 5G network expansion details below:

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The first 5G network expansion announcement from Airtel came in March. Bharti Airtel said it has deployed more than 2,750 new 5G sites across Gujarat over the last 12 months, delivering faster speeds, wider coverage, and a significantly improved network experience for customers.

“The company’s network expansion across 36 districts now brings dependable, high‑speed coverage to over 41 million customers in bustling cities, fast‑growing towns and even remote rural villages. With eight new sites going live every day, customers can count on smoother streaming, faster downloads, uninterrupted online work and learning, and more reliable digital payments—no matter where they live or travel,” Airtel said in an official release, adding that customers in key districts including Ahmedabad, Baroda, Rajkot, Surat, and several others will directly benefit from this enhanced footprint.

“Data consumption across Gujarat continues to grow rapidly, and our focus is to stay ahead of this demand by consistently strengthening our network. The addition of over 2,750 new 5G sites across the state will deliver faster speeds, wider coverage and a superior connectivity experience for millions of customers. At Airtel, we remain committed to powering Gujarat’s digital growth with a robust and future-ready network,” said Adarsh Verma, CEO – Gujarat, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel further said, “To empower customers with uninterrupted digital access across Gujarat, Airtel now offers a fully unlimited data plan in its Rs 399 recharge pack for smartphone users – designed for seamless streaming, studying, working, and staying connected, without worrying about data limits.”

April 06, 2026: Airtel 5G Expansion in UP East

The next announcement from Airtel came in April. The Indian telecom operator said it has deployed more than 4,300 new 5G sites across UP East in the last 12 months, significantly strengthening its network presence across the region.

“The large-scale network expansion was undertaken across 48 districts of UP East circle, covering 34 million people across urban centres, growth towns and remote rural villages. By adding an average of 12 new sites every day, Airtel has accelerated the roll out of high speed connectivity, ensuring customers experience consistent performance for work, education, entertainment and digital payments,” Airtel said in an official release, adding that customers in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Jhansi, and several others districts will directly benefit from this enhanced network footprint.

“UP East is among Airtel’s most strategic markets, and this expansion underscores our strong commitment to strengthening digital connectivity across the region,” said Amit Gupta – CEO – Bharti Airtel, UP East.

“Over the past year, we have deployed more than 4300 new 5G sites, building a resilient digital backbone that will enable growth, inclusion and innovation across eastern Uttar Pradesh. This large-scale rollout ensures that millions of people across major urban centres, fast-growing towns and remote rural communities can access fast, reliable connectivity to support their everyday digital needs. UP East will continue to remain a key focus area for Airtel, and we are committed to sustained investments in advanced network infrastructure, expanded coverage and superior customer experiences as India accelerates towards a digital-first future,” Gupta added.

To empower customers with uninterrupted digital access across UP East, Airtel said it now offers a fully unlimited data plan for 28 days, giving unlimited 4G and 5G data across 24 Hours along with unlimited calls in its Rs 399 recharge pack for smartphone users – designed for seamless streaming, studying, working, and staying connected, without worrying about data limits.

April 21, 2026: Airtel 5G Expansion in Maharashtra and Goa

Another 5G expansion announcement from Airtel came in the same month, April. Airtel said it has deployed more than 3,400 new 5G sites across Maharashtra and Goa over the last 12 months.

“The company’s network expansion across 36 districts now brings dependable, high‑speed coverage to 22 million+ customers in bustling cities, fast‑growing towns and even remote rural villages. Thus, customers in emerging and underserved districts like Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, and Sindhudurg are seeing the benefits with the site additions effectively bridging connectivity gaps, fostering digital inclusion, and enabling reliable access,” Airtel said in an official release, adding that “with more than nine new sites going live every day, customers across districts of Maharashtra and Goa now can count on smoother streaming, faster downloads, uninterrupted online work and learning, and more reliable digital payments—no matter where they live or travel.”

“Data demand across Maharashtra and Goa continues to grow rapidly, and our focus is to stay ahead by consistently strengthening our network. With the addition of 3,400+ new 5G sites, we are delivering faster speeds, wider coverage and a more reliable experience for over 22 million customers. Our continued investments, especially in underserved districts, reflect Airtel’s commitment to bridging connectivity gaps and powering the region’s digital growth with a future-ready network,” said Rabi Shankar Mishra, CEO – Maharashtra and Goa, Bharti Airtel.

Additionally, the company said that, to empower customers with uninterrupted digital access across Maharashtra and Goa, it now offers a fully unlimited data plan in its Rs 399 recharge pack for smartphone users – designed for seamless streaming, studying, working, and staying connected, without worrying about data limits.

June 10, 2026: Airtel 5G Expansion Across the Upper North Region of India: Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir

In June, Airtel announced the deployment of more than 2,900 new 5G sites across the Upper North region over the past 12 months. “Spanning 77 districts, the rollout now provides reliable high-speed connectivity to over 28.6 million+ customers from bustling cities and fast-growing towns to remote rural villages. With more than eight new sites activated daily, users enjoy seamless streaming, rapid downloads, uninterrupted remote working and learning, and dependable digital payments, regardless of location,” Airtel said in an official release, adding that “customers across all districts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir will benefit directly from this enhanced footprint.”

“Data demand across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir is surging, and we are staying ahead by relentlessly strengthening our network. These 2,900+ new 5G sites mean faster speeds, wider coverage, and a more reliable experience for over 28.6 million customers. Our continued investments underscore Airtel’s commitment to bridging connectivity gaps and powering the region’s digital transformation with a future-ready network,” Said Anupam Arora, CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel.

This is a developing story and will be updated as and when Airtel announces 5G expansion across states in 2026.

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