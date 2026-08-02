Satellite-to-Phone, Open RAN and 6G: What to Expect in August 2026

The global telecom industry enters August 2026 with attention shifting beyond conventional mobile network expansion. Satellite companies are working to connect ordinary smartphones, operators are looking for returns from 5G and cloud-native networks, and standards bodies are laying the technical foundations for future 6G systems.

Several confirmed events scheduled during August could provide fresh evidence of how quickly these changes are moving from experimentation towards commercial deployment.

AST SpaceMobile has scheduled the launch of its next-generation BlueBird 11, 12 and 13 satellites for August 5 at 3:42 AM EDT. The timing remains subject to launch-provider readiness, weather and other operational conditions.

AST is developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard smartphones without requiring specialised satellite handsets or external terminals. The company works with existing mobile operators, allowing satellite connectivity to function as an extension of terrestrial mobile networks.

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If the launch and subsequent deployment proceed successfully, the mission will represent another step towards AST’s planned delivery of voice, messaging and broadband services directly to standard mobile devices.

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Competition in this segment is expanding.

T-Mobile already offers T-Satellite, powered by Starlink’s Direct to Cell network. Subject to device, coverage and service limitations, it supports messaging, location sharing and selected satellite-ready applications in outdoor locations beyond conventional terrestrial coverage.

Amazon has also entered the direct-to-device market. Its Amazon Leo division recently applied to the US Federal Communications Commission for permission to deploy a constellation of up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites.

Amazon says the proposed system would eventually support voice, messaging, data and emergency communications directly to compatible mobile devices. Deployment is expected to begin in 2028, subject to regulatory approval and execution.

Satellite connectivity is unlikely to replace mobile towers. Instead, terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks could work together to reduce coverage gaps across rural regions, oceans, highways and disaster-affected locations.

FCC to Consider Direct-to-Device Spectrum Proposal

The US Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to hold its August Open Commission Meeting on August 6.

Among the items circulated for tentative consideration is a proposal that would allow devices operating across more than 225 MHz of spectrum available for unlicensed use to communicate with authorised satellites.

The proposal covers the 902–928 MHz, 2400–2483.5 MHz and 5725–5850 MHz bands. These frequencies are currently used by various unlicensed devices and services, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Internet of Things equipment.

The proposal has not been approved. Its final form will depend on the Commission’s deliberation and vote.

Many current satellite-to-phone deployments rely on partnerships with terrestrial operators and access to their licensed mobile spectrum. Allowing satellite communications in bands already used by unlicensed devices could enable new technical and commercial models.

However, the FCC will also have to consider interference, equipment authorisation, device compatibility and coexistence with incumbent services.

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The implications could extend beyond the United States. FCC decisions frequently influence network investment, equipment development and spectrum discussions across other markets.

Operator Results Will Put Three Strategies to the Test

SoftBank Corp, Deutsche Telekom and Rakuten Group are scheduled to release financial results during August. Each company represents a different strategic question facing the telecom industry.

SoftBank Corp will announce its first-quarter FY2026 results on August 4. The Japanese operator is increasingly connecting its telecom, enterprise, computing and artificial intelligence strategies under its “Activate AI for Society” ambition.

Its results could provide further indications of whether telecom operators can use their infrastructure, enterprise relationships and distribution to become meaningful participants in the AI economy.

Deutsche Telekom will publish its second-quarter results on August 6. The market will be watching mobile service revenue, fibre expansion, customer growth, capital expenditure and the performance of T-Mobile US.

The results should provide a broader indication of whether premium mobile plans, converged services and home broadband can translate network scale into sustainable financial growth.

Rakuten Group is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on August 10, although the company notes that the date remains subject to change.

Also Read: Rakuten Mobile Deploys Segment Routing Over IPv6 in Japan

Rakuten Mobile remains one of the world’s most closely watched telecom network experiments because of its cloud-native, virtualised and Open RAN-based architecture.

The company’s update should provide new information on subscriber additions, network spending, operating losses and progress towards financial sustainability.

Rakuten’s performance matters beyond Japan. Operators and vendors globally are watching whether a virtualised Open RAN model can deliver competitive network performance and sustainable economics at a national scale.

AI Regulation Becomes Relevant to Telecom Operators

Additional provisions of the European Union’s AI Act began to apply on August 2, with the European Commission’s AI Office and national authorities beginning enforcement of the new requirements, including transparency obligations.

The development is relevant to telecom operators because AI is increasingly used across network planning, optimisation, cybersecurity, fraud detection, predictive maintenance, customer service, risk assessment and marketing.

The rules do not prevent operators from deploying AI. They increase the need for governance, documentation, transparency, data controls and appropriate human oversight.

Europe’s approach could influence how multinational telecom companies govern AI systems outside the region. Operators will have to balance the use of AI for cost reduction and commercial growth with requirements for accountability, security and customer trust.

August Meetings Will Advance 5G and 6G Standards

A major set of 3GPP working-group meetings is scheduled for August 24–28 across Maastricht, Prague and online.

The groups will work on areas including radio technologies, core network architecture, security, network management, multimedia services, service requirements and protocol specifications.

These are technical standards meetings and should not be interpreted as a commercial 6G launch.

However, work undertaken through 3GPP will eventually determine what operators, equipment manufacturers and device companies can deploy. Release 20 includes studies connected to 6G use cases, service requirements, radio technologies and network architecture.

Also Read: Jio Platforms Contributes 82 Technical Proposals at 3GPP Malta Meetings

Areas under consideration across the industry include AI-native networks, energy efficiency, integrated sensing and communication, and closer coordination between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

The 6G race is therefore currently about standards, spectrum strategy and intellectual property rather than commercial network coverage.

India’s Satellite Opportunity Will Also Be in Focus

India Satcom 2026 is scheduled to take place on August 18 at Shangri-La Eros in New Delhi.

Jio Satellite Communications, Eutelsat OneWeb and Starlink are among the companies seeking to address India’s emerging satellite-connectivity opportunity, subject to their respective regulatory, spectrum and commercial-readiness requirements.

Initial demand could come from remote communities, enterprises, government users, maritime services, disaster recovery and locations where fibre or mobile network deployment is difficult.

However, global progress in direct-to-device technology suggests that India’s long-term satellite opportunity may not be limited to fixed broadband terminals.

Also Read; Airplane Wi-Fi Is Getting a Starlink Upgrade as American Airlines Plans 2027 Rollout

Satellite connectivity could eventually become part of mainstream mobile services, automatically supporting users when terrestrial coverage is unavailable.

August will not resolve every commercial and technical question facing global telecom. But its scheduled launches, regulatory decisions, financial results and standards meetings could provide important signals about how the next generation of connectivity is taking shape.

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