Satellite-to-Phone, Open RAN and 6G: What to Expect in August 2026

The global telecom industry enters August 2026 with attention shifting beyond conventional mobile network expansion. Satellite companies are working to connect ordinary smartphones, operators are looking for returns from 5G and cloud-native networks, and standards bodies are laying the technical foundations for future 6G systems.

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Key Highlights

  • Satellite-to-phone connectivity is moving closer to commercial deployment, with AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 11, 12 and 13 launch scheduled for August 5, 2026.
  • The US FCC is expected to consider a proposal on August 6 that could expand satellite communication through selected unlicensed spectrum bands.
  • Open RAN remains under pressure to demonstrate sustainable economics, interoperability and large-scale deployment benefits.
  • AI is becoming increasingly important across network operations, customer service and infrastructure planning.
  • 3GPP meetings scheduled for August 24–28 will continue standards work relevant to the evolution of 5G-Advanced and future 6G systems.
  • Major operators, including SoftBank, Deutsche Telekom and Rakuten, are scheduled to report financial results during August.

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Several confirmed events scheduled during August could provide fresh evidence of how quickly these changes are moving from experimentation towards commercial deployment.

Satellite-to-Phone Connectivity Faces an Important Test

AST SpaceMobile has scheduled the launch of its next-generation BlueBird 11, 12 and 13 satellites for August 5 at 3:42 AM EDT. The timing remains subject to launch-provider readiness, weather and other operational conditions.

AST is developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard smartphones without requiring specialised satellite handsets or external terminals. The company works with existing mobile operators, allowing satellite connectivity to function as an extension of terrestrial mobile networks.

Also Read: Government Reiterates Commitment to Making India a Global Leader in 6G Technologies