US FCC Launches Comprehensive Review of Submarine Cable Licensing Rules



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted to launch a major, comprehensive review and update of licensing rules for submarine cables that transmit information between continents and fuel economic activity. The US agency noted that the last review took place in 2001, and since then, the technology, economics, and national security environments surrounding these systems have changed significantly.

Submarine Cable Licensing Rules

Oversight of submarine cables dates back even before the existence of the Commission itself, the FCC said, noting that The Cable Landing License Act of 1921 and the Submarine Cable Act of 1888 highlighted the importance of such communications systems and the need to secure them.

As of December 2022, 84 FCC-licensed cable systems support over 5.3 million Gbps of capacity, with 6.8 million Gbps in planned capacity for 2024. The Commission seeks updates aimed at improving and streamlining submarine cable rules to facilitate the efficient deployment of these cables while ensuring the security, resilience, and protection of this critical infrastructure.

Key Proposed Changes

Key changes under consideration include more frequent (three-year periodic) reporting requirements, a potential reduction in the 25-year license term, and enhanced data sharing with federal agencies to safeguard national security. The FCC is also looking to improve the quality of the circuit capacity data it collects from licensees and facilitate the sharing of such information with federal partners.

Focus on National Security

The US agency says this move is part of broader efforts to improve cybersecurity, including new rules for international telecom authorisations and enhanced protections for broadband routing. The agency is also working to remove risky communications equipment from US networks through its Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program.

Part of Broader FCC Initiatives

The Commission has earlier enacted rules to launch the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program to reimburse providers for costs reasonably incurred to permanently remove, replace, and dispose of covered equipment and services that have already been installed in US networks. The Commission also adopted rules to establish an IoT cybersecurity labelling program, the FCC said last Thursday (November 21).