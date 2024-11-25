Gcore and Ezditek Launch AI Factory Joint Venture in Saudi Arabia

Reported by Kripa B

Partnership to Drive High-Performance AI Infrastructure and Support Saudi Arabia’s AI Innovation Goals.

Highlights

  • Gcore and Ezditek team up to create an AI factory in Saudi Arabia.
  • Tens of thousands of GPUs will power advanced AI models and applications.
  • The AI factory will support the development and deployment of generative AI solutions.

Gcore, a global provider of edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions, has teamed up with Ezditek, a data center and digital infrastructure services provider in Saudi Arabia (KSA), to launch a joint venture focused on high-performance AI infrastructure. The joint venture will develop an "AI factory" in Saudi Arabia to support the development, training, and deployment of generative AI solutions locally and across the globe, according to the official release.

Collaboration to Develop AI Infrastructure

"The joint venture brings together Gcore's expertise in cloud-based AI infrastructure and Ezditek's innovative approach to sustainable and AI-centric data center design and build," the joint statement from the companies said.

AI Factory Powered by GPUs

The AI factory will be deployed in an Ezditek data center and will feature tens of thousands of GPUs to deploy sophisticated AI models and applications such as predictive analytics and process optimisation. This will enable the rapid training and development of predictive analytics models, deep data analysis, and process optimisation, as well as a growing number of AI use cases, Ezditek said.

"We are excited to join forces with Ezditek in building this groundbreaking AI factory. By combining our cloud services and AI infrastructure capabilities with Ezditek's expertise in data center development, we are setting a new standard for AI infrastructure in the region," said Andre Reitenbach, CEO of Gcore.

Aim to Transform Saudi Arabia's AI Landscape

"Over the last six months, we have worked in collaboration with Gcore to identify areas where we can deliver the most value for customers, and support the KSA's vision for AI leadership. Together, we are developing an AI factory purpose-built for enabling and accelerating AI innovation and adoption," said Ibrahim Almulhim, CEO of Ezditek.

The joint venture, a result of an agreement signed by Gcore and Ezditek in May 2024, is currently undergoing regulatory approval processes. "This partnership will boost digital investment and national digital capacity in Saudi Arabia," said the Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure at MCIT.

