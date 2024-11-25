BSNL asked by Nokia, Ericsson to Tweak 5G Tender for Participation: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Nokia and Ericsson have asked BSNL to tweak the rules of its 5G tender so that they can also participate. For the unaware, BSNL is looking to deploy 5G SA (standalone) in Delhi across 1876 circles.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has been asked by Nokia and Ericsson to tweak its 5G tender.
  • The request from the two major telecom gear vendors comes to ensure they also get a chance to provide BSNL with the relevant technology.
  • There's just one issue with it, the government doesn't want that.

Follow Us

bsnl asked by nokia ericsson to tweak

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has been asked by Nokia and Ericsson to tweak its 5G tender. The request from the two major telecom gear vendors comes to ensure they also get a chance to provide BSNL with the relevant technology. There's just one issue with it, the government doesn't want that. The current tender that BSNL has rolled out for 5G deployment in Delhi Circle is only for companies that are providing indigenous technology. Even for 4G, BSNL is only going with the indigenous technology route.




Read More - BSNL Launches 4G in Pangi Valley, Himachal Pradesh

According to a Financial Express report, Nokia and Ericsson have asked BSNL to tweak the rules of its 5G tender so that they can also participate. For the unaware, BSNL is looking to deploy 5G SA (standalone) in Delhi across 1876 circles. The telco wants to work on a revenue-sharing model, where it gets 70% of the revenues, and the 30% goes to the vendor operating and maintaining the sites.

Last week, BSNL said that it successfully completed a pre-bid meeting with officials from 29 companies which included names such as L&T, Tejas, TCS, Lekha, VVDN, HFCL, Nokia, Ericsson, and more. In the meeting, BSNL extended the last date of submission for the bids to December 16, 2024. The industry wants the revenue share to be in a manner where BSNL gets 30% of the revenues and 70% goes to vendors.

Read More - BSNL Vanity Numbers Up for Auction, Details

Nokia and Ericsson have seen a sharp decline in the 5G orders in India as Airtel and Jio slowed down the 5G rollout. Now the next major orders for 5G equipment are expected from Vodafone Idea (Vi). It is very unlikely that the government will budge and allow BSNL to let foreign vendors participate in this 5G rollout in Delhi.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: Poco F7 Ultra camera 50MP Light Hunter 800 1/1.55" OIS Primary 32MP 120° FOV Ultra-wide 50MP JN5 1/2.76"…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Battery life will be crazy. ??

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Aniruddh :

What about Hellotunes? How would one set up or manage their Hellotunes, as Wynk is going to be defunct after…

Airtel's Wynk is Saying Goodbye, But the Music Lives On…

pratulk09 :

BSNL having USOF obligation will continue to focus on hilly and inaccessible areas. Had BSNL been managed by corporate entity…

TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Display Coverage Maps on Websites

rahul_yadav :

If Telecom company could give detail info about tower with location would be much better. Detail like 2g/4g/5G Network along…

TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Display Coverage Maps on Websites

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion