New Aadhaar App Unveiled by Ashwini Vaishnaw

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Currently hotels need to scan and print copies of your aadhaar card for identification. With this new app, the hotels won't be needed to do this anymore. Users can just get their Aadhaar scanned or photocopied through the app with only the relevant information shared.

Highlights

  • Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently revealed the new Aadhaar app for Indian users.
  • This app is focused on boosting privacy and at the same time making it convenient for the users to identify themselves.
  • With the new Aadhaar app, users can do face identification directly from the mobile app.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently revealed the new Aadhaar app for Indian users. This app is focused on boosting privacy and at the same time making it convenient for the users to identify themselves. With the new Aadhaar app, users can do face identification directly from the mobile app. With just a tap, users will be able to share the necessary data. The new Aadhaar app is currently in the beta testing phase and should be soon out for the users across India.




Aadhaar Verification Just Like UPI

Aadhaar verification will become as simple as making UPI payments with the new aadhaar verification app, said Ashwini Vaishnaw. "Users can now digitally verify and share their Aadhaar details while ensuring their privacy," Vaishnaw shared.

Currently hotels need to scan and print copies of your aadhaar card for identification. With this new app, the hotels won't be needed to do this anymore. Users can just get their Aadhaar scanned or photocopied through the app with only the relevant information shared. What this will do is that it will make aadhaar completely digital. You won't need to carry your aadhaar card everywhere with you.

Vaishnaw said that the new Aadhaar app will ensure stronger privacy, no more misuse or leaks of aadhaar data, and protection against forgery or editing.

There's no timeline on when the new Aadhaar app will be available for the users to download (stable version). Currently the best version is under testing and thus we can assume that it shouldn't be too long for the stable version to arrive. It will be interesting to see how this new app gets implemented on the airports, or other areas where Aadhaar needs to be verified.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

