Verizon Deploys Multi-Vendor O-RAN-Based DAS Systems at Key Texas Venues



Verizon announced it has deployed Open RAN (O-RAN)-based Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) with multi-vendor interoperability at key venues in Austin, Texas, namely the University of Texas Moody Center and the Austin Convention Center. "These are the first DAS systems commercially deployed in the Verizon network using O-RAN interfaces between the various components of the cellular Radio Access Network from different vendors," the US wireless carrier said in a recent announcement.

Interoperability with Samsung and Commscope

Verizon noted that both systems integrate Samsung's virtual Distributed Unit (vDU) with Commscope's DAS via O-RAN interfaces, creating a highly efficient solution to deliver Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service throughout the venues. According to the company, this commercial deployment represents a significant milestone toward larger-scale, multi-vendor O-RAN deployments.

Additionally, the deployment reduces costs associated with power, space, and cooling by eliminating unnecessary RF equipment, while improving reliability to enhance the customer experience for fans and visitors to these venues.

"The massive evolution of our network over the past few years including our move to a cloud-based architecture, widespread virtualisation and our aggressive adoption of O-RAN standards and capabilities has enabled us to show O-RAN interoperability success in a commercial environment," said Senior Vice President of Technology Planning at Verizon.

O-RAN Technology Across Verizon's Network

Verizon has previously deployed more than 130,000 O-RAN-capable radios across its network. O-RAN technology, the company explained, fosters increased competition, supplier diversity, and faster innovation by enabling open and interoperable systems, benefiting both operators and customers.

USDA Connectivity Contract

In another recent development, Verizon Business announced on November 21 that it secured a new contract with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), valued at over USD 21 million in the first year. The agreement will enable the USDA to enhance its connectivity capabilities nationwide, supporting over 60,000 lines of service. Verizon will provide wireless services and service-enabled devices.

The contract also includes the potential for mobile broadband (MBB) services for connected laptops across the agency's numerous field offices. No additional financial details were disclosed.