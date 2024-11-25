Vi Added 100 Towers Every Hour to Expand Network

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea deployed 900 MHz spectrum in many circles for the first time which will improve the indoor network experience for the customers. In its second-quarter report for FY25, Vi said that it scaled the 4G network population coverage from 1047 million to 1064 million QoQ.

  Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) just announced that it has been adding 100 towers every hour to expand network coverage.
  The telco earlier this year successfully concluded India's largest FPO (follow-on public offer) wherein it raised Rs 18,000 crore from the market.
  Apart from that, the telco also raised money from the promoters and the vendors.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country just announced that it has been adding 100 towers every hour to expand network coverage. The telco earlier this year successfully concluded India's largest FPO (follow-on public offer) wherein it raised Rs 18,000 crore from the market. Apart from that, the telco also raised money from the promoters and the vendors. Post the conclusion of its FPO, Vi has been upgrading and expanding infrastructure at a rapid pace to enhance network coverage for the consumers.




The telco also deployed 900 MHz spectrum in many circles for the first time which will improve the indoor network experience for the customers. In its second-quarter report for FY25, Vi said that it scaled the 4G network population coverage from 1047 million to 1064 million QoQ. There was a rise in capex during the quarter to Rs 13.6 billion from Rs 7.6 billion in the previous quarter, and this will go up to Rs 80 billion in the second half of the year.

Vodafone Idea is improving network experience both in terms of capacity and coverage and is also looking to roll out 5G for the users by the end of this financial year. There are further plans to raise money via debt, and the telco is currently in talks with the banks to raise more money. Banks are taking their time and assessing the situation of the market before considering whether they want to give money via debt to Vi or not.

The telco has been scaling infrastructure, and this will continue. Vi has clarified that the revenue it generates through operations/services will be used to pay back debt, and the money raised will be used to scale and upgrade infrastructure.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

