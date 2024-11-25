EQT to Sell Maltese Operator Melita to Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Today, Melita is the only operator in Malta providing both nationwide Gigabit fixed and nationwide 5G mobile services.

Highlights

  • EQT Infrastructure IV fund sells Melita to Goldman Sachs Alternatives.
  • Significant investments in AI, IoT, and renewable energy.
  • First EQT portfolio company with Science Based Targets validation.

Follow Us

EQT to Sell Maltese Operator Melita to Goldman Sachs Alternatives
EQT has announced that the EQT Infrastructure IV fund has signed an agreement to sell Maltese operator Melita to Goldman Sachs Alternatives. The transaction is subject to conditions, including regulatory approvals. Financial details related to the transaction have not been disclosed.

Also Read: Melita to Invest EUR 50 Million to Make Malta a Gigabit Island




Melita

Founded in 1992, Melita is a digital infrastructure owner and operator in Malta. It operates a fully invested fiber-based fixed network and a nationwide 5G mobile network, complete with its own towers, backhaul, and small-cell footprint. With the largest data center in Malta, Melita offers Gigabit broadband, 5G mobile connectivity, premium TV services, and data center solutions to both households and businesses.

Investments into Melita

Since acquiring Melita in 2019, EQT said it has made substantial investments in its infrastructure and operations. Key achievements include adopting generative AI tools to enhance customer support and expanding internationally into the European IoT connectivity market through a proprietary platform.

Also Read: Melita Acquires Crout to Boost IoT Offerings

Commitment to Sustainability

Melita also became the first EQT portfolio company to have its near-term targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. "The Company is investing in solar farms to produce renewable energy and has already replaced almost half of its car fleet with electric vehicles," EQT said.

An EQT Partner remarked, "We supported Melita through strategic investments including in its 5G coverage and an upgrade of its fiber-powered network. We are proud of the rapid progress of Melita's IoT business which, in just a few years since inception, has grown significantly and through add-on acquisitions, established a promising new business line with a pan-European reach."

Also Read: Melita Invests Over EUR 150 Million in Network Infrastructure

Melita’s CEO on the Road Ahead

Melita's CEO commented: "Thanks to EQT's support, the past five years have been transformational, enabling us to make substantial progress across all aspects of our business and becoming the first operator in the European Union to deploy both a nationwide Gigabit broadband network and a nationwide 5G network. This transaction reflects the achievements of our entire team and the loyalty of our customers."

"With Goldman Sachs Alternatives' support and expertise, we are excited to continue our journey sustainably, investing in our infrastructure, enhancing our services in Malta and driving further innovation," the CEO added.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: Poco F7 Ultra camera 50MP Light Hunter 800 1/1.55" OIS Primary 32MP 120° FOV Ultra-wide 50MP JN5 1/2.76"…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Battery life will be crazy. ??

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Aniruddh :

What about Hellotunes? How would one set up or manage their Hellotunes, as Wynk is going to be defunct after…

Airtel's Wynk is Saying Goodbye, But the Music Lives On…

pratulk09 :

BSNL having USOF obligation will continue to focus on hilly and inaccessible areas. Had BSNL been managed by corporate entity…

TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Display Coverage Maps on Websites

rahul_yadav :

If Telecom company could give detail info about tower with location would be much better. Detail like 2g/4g/5G Network along…

TRAI Directs Telecom Providers to Display Coverage Maps on Websites

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments