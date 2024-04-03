Melita launches eSIM and Green SIM cards in Malta

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This will give customers the ability to activate their mobile plans directly on their smartphones without the need for a physical SIM card, Melita said on Tuesday.

Highlights

  • Melita eSIM offering for direct activation on smartphones.
  • Strengthened security with eSIM technology.
  • Introduction of eco-friendly Green SIM cards.

Follow Us

Melita Launches eSIM in Malta for Secure and Sustainable Connectivity
Maltese operator Melita has announced the launch of its embedded SIM (eSIM) offering to its customers, saying that this provision further enhances the seamless connectivity and environmental sustainability of Melita's services. This will give customers the ability to activate their mobile plans directly on their smartphones without the need for a physical SIM card, Melita said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Melita to Invest EUR 50 Million to Make Malta a Gigabit Island




Melita eSIM

According to the telco, eSIMs streamline the user experience and allow customers to have more than one number on their phone. eSIMs also strengthen security by eliminating risks associated with SIM card theft and cloning, while also being a more sustainable option without the need for physical SIM cards.

Melita Green SIM Card

Additionally, for those who do not have phones that are eSIM compatible, Melita has also launched new Physical SIM cards made from ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene). These are more sustainable as they are made from degradable material that burns cleanly when recycled.

Also Read: Melita Invests Over EUR 150 Million in Network Infrastructure

Melita says these green SIM cards provide the same reliability and functionality as cards traditionally made from PVC, with the added advantage of generating less pollution.

Commenting on the launch of eSIM and Green SIM cards, Melita said, "Offering eSIM options and introducing physical SIM cards made of ABS are small but important actions that support our goal of embracing sustainable practices across our operations."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

from 2018 to 2024 i myself have ported 10 times the longest i have stayed with 1 operator was Airtel…

12.36 Million SIM Porting Requests Came in Jan 2024

Shivraj Roy :

im no longer excited to know of how good india is doing in speedtest ranks ,we have something really really…

India Ranked 14th for Fastest Median 5G Download Speeds: Report

Faraz :

Does Bharti Hexacom provide Airtel 5G services in N.E and Rajasthan Or Both are offering 5G seperately ? Who bought…

Bharti Hexacom IPO Set for April 3, TCIL to Sell…

Faraz :

Nice.. & BSNL 60 Mbps is even perfect plan for many if there are more than 5 devices connected. Many…

BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best…

Faraz :

Budget phones have degraded more than any other budget phones since pandemic. They are still selling some craps like Helio…

POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments