Melita launches eSIM and Green SIM cards in Malta



Maltese operator Melita has announced the launch of its embedded SIM (eSIM) offering to its customers, saying that this provision further enhances the seamless connectivity and environmental sustainability of Melita's services. This will give customers the ability to activate their mobile plans directly on their smartphones without the need for a physical SIM card, Melita said on Tuesday.

Melita eSIM

According to the telco, eSIMs streamline the user experience and allow customers to have more than one number on their phone. eSIMs also strengthen security by eliminating risks associated with SIM card theft and cloning, while also being a more sustainable option without the need for physical SIM cards.

Melita Green SIM Card

Additionally, for those who do not have phones that are eSIM compatible, Melita has also launched new Physical SIM cards made from ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene). These are more sustainable as they are made from degradable material that burns cleanly when recycled.

Melita says these green SIM cards provide the same reliability and functionality as cards traditionally made from PVC, with the added advantage of generating less pollution.

Commenting on the launch of eSIM and Green SIM cards, Melita said, "Offering eSIM options and introducing physical SIM cards made of ABS are small but important actions that support our goal of embracing sustainable practices across our operations."