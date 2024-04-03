Boldyn to Implement 5G Upgrades at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Boldyn will upgrade, operate, and monitor the distributed antenna system that supports wireless connectivity at the arena.

Highlights

  • Boldyn Networks to upgrade, operate, and monitor 5G infrastructure at Golden 1 Center.
  • Enhanced digital initiatives and communication capabilities for fans and staff.
  • Partnership expansion with ASM Global to provide next-generation connectivity.

Boldyn to Implement 5G Upgrades at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
Connectivity solutions provider Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) announced that it will be implementing 5G upgrades to the Golden 1 Center sports area in Sacramento, California. Boldyn will upgrade, operate, and monitor the distributed antenna system (DAS) that supports wireless connectivity at the arena to benefit fans, visitors, staff, and vendors.

Also Read: Boldyn Completes Acquisition of Cellnex’s Private Networks Business




Seamless Fan Engagement

"From streamlined ticketing to seamless in-seat ordering and cutting-edge AR/VR opportunities, this partnership will ensure the arena remains at the forefront of advancing technology," said the Sacramento Kings.

Boldyn Networks-US said, "Our next-generation 5G venue infrastructure will provide unparalleled access to advanced technologies that will help the Sacramento Kings, and their fans, take their game to the next level."

Boldyn said its DAS network will support all 5G spectrum bands and major wireless carriers, providing a seamless and high-quality mobile connection throughout the venue. The connectivity will enable expanded digital initiatives, improve venue operations, and enhance communications capabilities for fans and staff alike.

Also Read: Boldyn Networks to Deliver Connectivity for ASM Global Venues Worldwide

Global Partnership Expansion

Just recently, ASM Global and Boldyn announced a partnership expansion to provide 5G, next-generation Wi-Fi, and private networks at ASM Global's properties worldwide, TelecomTalk reported.

UK-headquartered Boldyn is a neutral host provider, offering advanced shared network infrastructure to complex environments with operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

