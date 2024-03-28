Boldyn Networks to Deliver Connectivity for ASM Global Venues Worldwide

Boldyn Networks and ASM Global have expanded their partnership to provide advanced 5G, Wi-Fi, and private network solutions at ASM Global properties worldwide.

Highlights

  • Advanced network solutions ensure fast and reliable connectivity for sports and entertainment events.
  • Expanded partnership facilitates real-time social sharing, in-seat ordering, and AR, VR engagement.
  • Connectivity extends to mobile point-of-sale devices, ticketing, digital screens, and more.

Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) and ASM Global, a venue and event strategy and management company, have announced an expansion of their partnership to provide 5G, next-generation Wi-Fi, and private networks at the latter's properties. UK-headquartered Boldyn is a neutral host provider, offering advanced shared network infrastructure to complex environments with operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

Also Read: Boldyn Completes Acquisition of Cellnex’s Private Networks Business




Enhanced Venue Connectivity

With more than 350 venues worldwide, ASM Global's portfolio ranges from stadiums to convention centers and entertainment districts. Under the expanded partnership, Boldyn's neutral host distributed antenna system (DAS), Wi-Fi, and private network solutions will enable critical 5G connectivity throughout ASM venues. This ensures a fast and reliable experience for sports and entertainment fans, conference attendees, vendors, and operational staff, according to Boldyn.

Seamless Guest Experience

Commenting on the partnership expansion, ASM Global said, "Whether sharing social content in real-time, enabling in-seat ordering, or engaging with AR/VR activations, connectivity is transforming the guest experience. Our expanded partnership, now leveraging their full portfolio of next-gen solutions, ensures that conference attendees and vendors can optimize their presence through seamless, robust connectivity. This was an easy and obvious choice."

Boldyn's network solutions connect mobile point-of-sale devices, ticketing, digital screens, energy management systems, interactive installations, and back-of-house operations, among other features. All connectivity capabilities offered by Boldyn will now be available to ASM Global managed properties, the official release said.

Also Read: Boldyn Networks to Build Rome 5G and WiFi Infrastructure

This new multi-year deal builds on the longstanding partnership between Boldyn and ASM Global, which have already collaborated on venues across the world. The partnership extends to ASM Global-operated stadiums, arenas, theaters, convention centers, and other venues globally.

