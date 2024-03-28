Phoenix Tower Secures Investments from Grain and BlackRock to Continue Expansion

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The investment will support PTI's future growth in providing critical tower infrastructure to new and existing markets around the world, PTI said.

Highlights

  • PTI secures investment from Grain Management and BlackRock for global expansion.
  • The company operates over 24,000 telecom towers across 23 countries.
  • PTI aims to further expand its business with support from new and existing investors.

Follow Us

PTI Secures Investments from Grain and BlackRock to Continue Expansion
Wireless communications infrastructure provider Phoenix Tower International (PTI) announced that Grain Management (Grain) and BlackRock have made an investment in the company, joining Blackstone as investors behind PTI as they seek to further grow and expand the business. The investment will support PTI's future growth in providing critical tower infrastructure to new and existing markets around the world, PTI said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Phoenix Tower International Expands Footprint in France With Acquisition of 1,978 Sites




Phoenix Tower International

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Florida, PTI claims to be the largest global private tower platform, operating over 24,000 telecom towers across 23 countries in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Commenting on the investment, Phoenix Tower International said, "Over the last decade, we've grown exponentially to provide wireless tower infrastructure to communities and countries in need of greater connectivity, and we look forward to growing our impact with the support of our new and existing partners."

Partner Perspectives

"Our partnership with PTI naturally aligns with our investment strategy," said Grain, highlighting the belief in the power of broadband communications to fuel digital transformation and economic growth and to unlock human potential."

Also Read: Phoenix Tower International to Acquire 1,300 Mobile Towers From Liberty Latin America

BlackRock echoed similar sentiments, emphasising PTI's role in delivering wireless connectivity to customers globally. With the support of Grain Management, BlackRock, and existing investors like Blackstone, PTI seeks to further grow and expand the business.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Does Bharti Hexacom provide Airtel 5G services in N.E and Rajasthan Or Both are offering 5G seperately ? Who bought…

Bharti Hexacom IPO Set for April 3, TCIL to Sell…

Faraz :

Nice.. & BSNL 60 Mbps is even perfect plan for many if there are more than 5 devices connected. Many…

BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best…

Faraz :

Budget phones have degraded more than any other budget phones since pandemic. They are still selling some craps like Helio…

POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

shivraj roy :

i feel Vi has improved than what it was in 2022 i usually get around 8-10mbps in very heavily dense…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

biswadeepmondal :

JioAir Fiber is working very well in KPA & HLR. Sadly they don't have any data only plan.

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Bankura District of West…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments