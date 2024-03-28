CMC Networks Launches Air Connect Solution for Businesses in South Africa

It provides our customers with a wider selection of connectivity options to add redundancy to their networks, helping to keep their businesses up and running regardless of circumstances, CMC said.

Highlights

  • Wireless to the Business solution for reliable, high-speed connectivity.
  • Utilises radio waves for connectivity across diverse landscapes.
  • Flexible speeds ranging from 5 Mbps to over 500 Mbps

CMC Networks Launches Air Connect Solution for Businesses in South Africa
CMC Networks has launched Air Connect, a wireless solution to deliver connectivity to businesses across South Africa. The company describes Air Connect as a Wireless to the Business (WTTB) solution, providing reliable, high-speed connectivity and business continuity, even in the most challenging terrains.

Reliable Wireless Connectivity

Utilising radio waves, Air Connect ensures connectivity across diverse landscapes, including rural farmland, sparse deserts, and rugged terrains, CMC says noting that unlike traditional wired connections such as fiber optics, Air Connect eliminates costs, complexities, and long deployment times. This service offers flexible speeds ranging from 5 Mbps to over 500 Mbps, based on business requirements.

Commenting on the launch, CMC Networks said, "Our aim is to power the next era of digital adoption across Africa, and Air Connect is a significant step forward in doing so. It provides our customers with a wider selection of connectivity options to add redundancy to their networks, helping to keep their businesses up and running regardless of circumstances."

Rapid Installation and Scalability

According to CMC, Air Connect can be installed very quickly with a service level objective (SLO) of 3 to 10 days, making it ideal for businesses awaiting fiber optic deployment. Additionally, it can serve as an active backup in a software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) overlay deployment, further enhancing network resilience and uptime.

The company emphasised Air Connect's scalability and adaptability to unique business needs, offering rapid installation, high-speed connectivity, and increased network reliability.

Pan-African Network Coverage

CMC Networks claims to have the largest pan-African network, covering 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East. The company maintains regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region.

