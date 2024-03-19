CMC Networks Offers Multi-Orbit Satellite Connectivity After Subsea Cable Damage

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

With the addition of LEO, MEO and GEO satellite solutions, we can provide seamless connectivity across geographies and during network and power outages, said CMC Networks.

Highlights

  • Addition of LEO, MEO, and GEO satellites to CMC Networks' portfolio.
  • Enhanced resilience during subsea cable disruptions.
  • Extensive coverage across Africa, the Middle East, and globally

CMC Networks Offers Multi-Orbit Satellite Connectivity After Subsea Cable Damage
CMC Networks has announced the addition of Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite connectivity to its portfolio of solutions. This multi-orbit approach addresses the diverse connectivity needs of remote regions and challenging environments across Africa and the Middle East, CMC Networks said on Tuesday.

Also Read: CMC Networks Upgrades Global Network Operations Center With AI Integration




Resilient Networking Amid Outages

CMC said its satellite solutions enable wide-reaching, high-performance, and resilient networking, utilising constellations from global providers. They offer an alternative during major outages, such as the recent one (Which occurred on March 15, 2024) affecting West and Central Africa due to a break in submarine cable systems. By leveraging multiple submarine cable systems, CMC Networks can divert traffic and use optimal routes to bypass such outages.

Multi-Orbit Satellite Solutions

"Our goal at CMC Networks is to accelerate digital transformation across Africa and the Middle East, no matter the location. With the addition of LEO, MEO and GEO satellite solutions, we can provide seamless connectivity across geographies and during network and power outages," said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks.

"The recent damage to subsea cables and the subsequent disruption to businesses across South Africa has highlighted the need for a wide variety of connectivity options and digital infrastructure that has the resiliency to ensure business continuity during unforeseen events. Our satellite solutions enable service providers and enterprises to manage risk and maximise uptime."

Latency and Performance

LEO satellites, positioned just over 1,000 km above the Earth's surface, provide ultra-low latency connectivity suitable for primary or backup solutions. MEO satellites, with an altitude of 8,000 km, offer low latency connectivity and a broader Earth view, akin to fibre-like broadband performance. GEO satellites orbit 36,000 km from Earth, providing reliable connectivity for less latency-sensitive applications and services.

Also Read: Ooredoo Group and E& Launch Gulf Gateway Cable

Reportedly, CMC Networks operates in 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East, with over 110 interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The addition of LEO, MEO, and GEO satellites further enhances its portfolio of network solutions, the company said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

