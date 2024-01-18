CMC Networks Upgrades Global Network Operations Center With AI Integration



Global Tier 1 service provider CMC Networks has upgraded its Global Network Operations Centre (GNOC), coinciding with its move to new offices in Sandton, South Africa. CMC Networks said this upgrade will enhance network efficiencies, operational capabilities, and customer experiences, driven by an increased adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation.

Streamlined Operations with Juniper Mist AI

The company has implemented Juniper Mist AI, a cutting-edge solution, to fully integrate CMC Networks' switching, routing, and Access Point (AP) network fabric. This solution combines AI, machine learning, and data science techniques to streamline operations across wireless access, wired access, and software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN), said the company in a statement.

Advanced data is collected from APs, switches, routers, and firewalls across CMC’s network to optimise customer experiences end-to-end.

Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks, said, "We have more visibility and intelligence than ever before to address and mitigate potential issues before they impact the network, and quickly take corrective action. By boosting the capabilities of our network and providing our NOC support teams with AI-powered insights, customers can expect an even more seamless experience end-to-end."

ITSM Platform for Enhanced Network Visibility

CMC Networks is also increasing AI adoption in its operations with a new IT service management (ITSM) platform. This platform, powered by NetBrain and BigPanda, enhances the quality of the NOC team, offering improved network visibility, automation, and intelligence.

"AI is rapidly transforming global networking, and this will enable our operations to move with greater agility and precision when serving new customer demand. Customers benefit from new levels of visibility, efficiency, and performance," said Geoff Dornan, CTO at CMC Networks. "We are continually developing our network, solutions, and capabilities to unlock their full potential with up-and-coming technologies, and this is just one of many steps we are taking to exceed our customers’ expectations."

Accelerated Digital Transformation

The company noted that this network upgrade is helping it improve service availability and experiences for customers while accelerating digital transformation internally. This news comes after Center3, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the stc Group, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CMC Networks, paving the way for new growth opportunities across Africa and the Middle East.