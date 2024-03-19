Ooredoo Group and E& Launch Gulf Gateway Cable

Ooredoo Group and E& join forces to deploy the Gulf Gateway Cable system, enhancing international connectivity and network reliability between Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Highlights

  • Improved latency and reliability for international connectivity.
  • High-capacity services up to 28 Tbps for customers.
  • Cost-effective scaling to meet growing bandwidth demands

Ooredoo Group and E& Launch Gulf Gateway Cable
Ooredoo Group and E& have partnered to deploy subsea technology, launching the enabling Gulf Gateway Cable (GGC1) system. The technology partners said the system will provide better latency with enhanced international connectivity and high reliability, connecting Data Centres in Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Also Read: Ooredoo Group Prepares to Upgrade Core Networks for 5.5G Transition




Network Capacity Expansion

The deployment of GGC1 significantly increases the existing network capacity, allowing Ooredoo and E& to offer customers high-capacity services up to 28 Tbps with optimal cost and power efficiency per bit, said the companies in a joint statement. Reportedly, this enables cost-effective scaling to meet growing bandwidth demands and enhance network resilience.

Ooredoo said, "With GGC1, our customers will be able to enjoy enhanced international connectivity and reliability, further cementing our position as a leader in the telecom and infrastructure industry."

Also Read: GlobalConnect Completes Nordic Super Fiber Cable Project

E& said, "The investment brings an upgraded and modernised element to our submarine and terrestrial networks connecting UAE to Qatar, providing us with the capacity we needed while saving space and power. With this future-proof technology, E& and Ooredoo are well-positioned to continue to be major players in the global wholesale market, developing our infrastructure to connect regions and continents together and delivering a unique, high-performance, and robust solution to our customers."

