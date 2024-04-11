Google Announces USD 1 Billion Investment in Subsea Cables and Connectivity to Japan

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Google announces plans to deploy two new subsea cables and expand existing projects to bolster digital infrastructure between the US and Japan.

Highlights

  • Deployment of Proa and Taihei subsea cables.
  • Collaboration with partners to establish new fiber-optic routes.
  • Improvement of reliability and resilience in Pacific digital networks

Follow Us

Google Announces USD 1 Billion Investment in Subsea Cables and Connectivity to Japan
Google has announced plans for a USD 1 billion investment in digital connectivity to Japan to enhance digital infrastructure across the Pacific region. The initiative includes expanding the Pacific Connect project and the deployment of two new subsea cables, Proa and Taihei.

The Pacific Connectivity Initiative

In collaboration with partners, including KDDI, ARTERIA, Citadel Pacific, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), the project aims to establish new fibre-optic routes between the continental US and Japan. These efforts, in support of Google's Japan Digitisation initiative, will not only improve connectivity but also enhance reliability and resilience in digital networks, Google said in a blog post on Thursday.




Also Read: Google Announces Plans to Build Central Pacific Subsea Cables Bulikula and Halaihai

Proa subsea cable

The Proa subsea cable, named after traditional sailing canoes of the Marianas, from NEC, will connect Japan, CNMI, and Guam. Google said to further increase reliability in the region, the NEC cable system Taiwan-Philippines-US (known as TPU) will be extended to the CNMI. As the CNMI's first international subsea cables, Proa and TPU will together establish a new route between the continental US and Shima, Japan.

Taihei subsea cable

The Taihei cable (the Japanese word for both peace and Pacific Ocean) will link Japan to Hawaii. "Additionally, Tabua will be extended to Hawaii, building on the plans announced last year to run the cable from the continental US to Fiji and Australia. Once complete, the Taihei and Tabua systems will create a diverse path between the continental US to Takahagi, Japan," Google said.

Also Read: Google Unveils Nuvem: Transatlantic Cable Linking Portugal, Bermuda, and US

Additionally, an interlink cable connecting Hawaii, CNMI, and Guam will boost connectivity and reduce latency for users in the Pacific Islands. This cable will be funded by Google.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

PARAG SHAH :

vodafone should not raise rates , as they onlyhave 4g.

Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 19 Plan

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

It's only good for Jio and Airtel users for their 5g smartphone but most people are 4g smartphone users in…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Jio and Airtel both lead in lndian telecom sector because of their expansion of FTTH broadband connection. Vi lost their…

Is Fixed Broadband the Next Big Opportunity for Telcos

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

BSNL should join in this race with the partnership with lSRO. But l very curious whether Elon musk starlink will…

Indian Govt Not in Hurry to Allocate Spectrum for Satcom:…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

All lndian cable tv operators need DOCSlS 4.0 technology for their good quality broadband connection.

Rogers Partners With CableLabs to Advance 5G and 10G Network…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments