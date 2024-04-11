Google Announces USD 1 Billion Investment in Subsea Cables and Connectivity to Japan



Google has announced plans for a USD 1 billion investment in digital connectivity to Japan to enhance digital infrastructure across the Pacific region. The initiative includes expanding the Pacific Connect project and the deployment of two new subsea cables, Proa and Taihei.

The Pacific Connectivity Initiative

In collaboration with partners, including KDDI, ARTERIA, Citadel Pacific, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), the project aims to establish new fibre-optic routes between the continental US and Japan. These efforts, in support of Google's Japan Digitisation initiative, will not only improve connectivity but also enhance reliability and resilience in digital networks, Google said in a blog post on Thursday.









Also Read: Google Announces Plans to Build Central Pacific Subsea Cables Bulikula and Halaihai

Proa subsea cable

The Proa subsea cable, named after traditional sailing canoes of the Marianas, from NEC, will connect Japan, CNMI, and Guam. Google said to further increase reliability in the region, the NEC cable system Taiwan-Philippines-US (known as TPU) will be extended to the CNMI. As the CNMI's first international subsea cables, Proa and TPU will together establish a new route between the continental US and Shima, Japan.

Taihei subsea cable

The Taihei cable (the Japanese word for both peace and Pacific Ocean) will link Japan to Hawaii. "Additionally, Tabua will be extended to Hawaii, building on the plans announced last year to run the cable from the continental US to Fiji and Australia. Once complete, the Taihei and Tabua systems will create a diverse path between the continental US to Takahagi, Japan," Google said.

Also Read: Google Unveils Nuvem: Transatlantic Cable Linking Portugal, Bermuda, and US

Additionally, an interlink cable connecting Hawaii, CNMI, and Guam will boost connectivity and reduce latency for users in the Pacific Islands. This cable will be funded by Google.