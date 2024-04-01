STL Expands Partnership With Vocus for Faster Network Deployment in Australia



Optical and digital solutions company STL (Sterlite Technologies) today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Australia's fibre specialist and network solutions provider, Vocus Group. STL has been involved in collaboratively developing optical fibre solutions tailored to Vocus' requirements, the company said.

Optical Fibre Solutions

Vocus owns and operates more than 25,000 kms of fibre network that is purpose-built and managed for businesses and the Government, connecting Australia to the world. STL said in the last three years, it has supplied more than 1000 kms of optical fibre cable to Vocus.

Increased Utilisation of Micro Cables

STL mentioned that the new multi-year partnership will involve increased usage of its ultra-slim profile Micro cables in Vocus' network, along with the utilisation of STL's Stellar fibre, the bend-resilient fibre with backward compatibility to fibre found in legacy networks.

According to STL, using such bend-resilient fibre will improve Vocus' network quality with lower losses, higher network availability, and a longer lifetime.

Matt Walsh, Vocus' Chief Customer Officer said, "STL's optical technology expertise, innovation and approach to sustainability are aligned with our operational, social and climate impact goals, and we look forward to continuing our partnership."

Commenting on this engagement, Paul Atkinson, CEO - Optical Networking Business at STL, said: "Our collaborative efforts with Vocus in developing tailored optical fibre solutions reflect our shared commitment to delivering high-speed connectivity across Australia."