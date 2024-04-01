STL Expands Partnership With Vocus for Faster Network Deployment in Australia

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

The collaboration includes increased utilisation of STL's Micro cables and Stellar fibre, promising improved network quality for Vocus.

Highlights

  • STL expands partnership with Vocus Group for optical fibre solutions.
  • Increased usage of ultra-slim Micro cables in Vocus' network.
  • Implementation of bend-resilient Stellar fibre for improved network quality.

Follow Us

STL Expands Partnership With Vocus to Enhance High-Speed Connectivity in Australia
Optical and digital solutions company STL (Sterlite Technologies) today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Australia's fibre specialist and network solutions provider, Vocus Group. STL has been involved in collaboratively developing optical fibre solutions tailored to Vocus' requirements, the company said.

Also Read: STL Showcases Glass to Gigabit Capability at FTTH Conference 2024 in Berlin




Optical Fibre Solutions

Vocus owns and operates more than 25,000 kms of fibre network that is purpose-built and managed for businesses and the Government, connecting Australia to the world. STL said in the last three years, it has supplied more than 1000 kms of optical fibre cable to Vocus.

Increased Utilisation of Micro Cables

STL mentioned that the new multi-year partnership will involve increased usage of its ultra-slim profile Micro cables in Vocus' network, along with the utilisation of STL's Stellar fibre, the bend-resilient fibre with backward compatibility to fibre found in legacy networks.

According to STL, using such bend-resilient fibre will improve Vocus' network quality with lower losses, higher network availability, and a longer lifetime.

Matt Walsh, Vocus' Chief Customer Officer said, "STL's optical technology expertise, innovation and approach to sustainability are aligned with our operational, social and climate impact goals, and we look forward to continuing our partnership."

Also Read: Vocus to Roll Out 1.6 Tbps Technology on Long-Haul and Metro Links With Ciena

Commenting on this engagement, Paul Atkinson, CEO - Optical Networking Business at STL, said: "Our collaborative efforts with Vocus in developing tailored optical fibre solutions reflect our shared commitment to delivering high-speed connectivity across Australia."

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

im no longer excited to know of how good india is doing in speedtest ranks ,we have something really really…

India Ranked 14th for Fastest Median 5G Download Speeds: Report

Faraz :

Does Bharti Hexacom provide Airtel 5G services in N.E and Rajasthan Or Both are offering 5G seperately ? Who bought…

Bharti Hexacom IPO Set for April 3, TCIL to Sell…

Faraz :

Nice.. & BSNL 60 Mbps is even perfect plan for many if there are more than 5 devices connected. Many…

BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best…

Faraz :

Budget phones have degraded more than any other budget phones since pandemic. They are still selling some craps like Helio…

POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

shivraj roy :

i feel Vi has improved than what it was in 2022 i usually get around 8-10mbps in very heavily dense…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments